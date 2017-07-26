Collierville’s Eddleman achieves Eagle Rank

Brent Matthew Eddleman, son of Gina and Roger Eddleman of Collierville, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

He began his Scouting career as a first grader 12 years ago, working his way through the Cub Scout ranks and earning the Arrow of Light. He crossed over to Boy Scouts in the fifth grade, joining Troop 48, which is chartered by Faith Presbyterian Church in Germantown.

Six years later, Eddleman’s quest to earn the rank of Eagle Scout became a reality on June 13, 2017.



In his many years of Scouting, he has enjoyed many amazing roles. He served Troop 48 as Scribe, Assistant Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader, Senior Patrol Leader and in his favorite Scouting experience, was a Camp Counselor for a summer at Skymont Scout Reservation near Chattanooga, Tenn.

Brent has been an active member of the Collierville School District band program since 2011. He wanted to give back to the program, so for his Eagle Leadership Service project he chose to build shelving for the French horn section at Schilling Farms Middle School.

The shelving unit he designed and created with the help of fellow Scouts, family, and friends has 16 large cubicles to hold French horns. Eddleman and his helpers worked a total of ninety-five hours to complete his Eagle project, finally finishing it on Saturday, September 10, 2016.

Currently a senior at Collierville High School, his favorite subjects are science and history. He has identified five universities he is interested in attending and will apply to them this fall. He plans to major in research science.