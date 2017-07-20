Eclectic Eye to close, large residential development planned near town

Owners of Eclectic Eye announced Tuesday that it will close the Collierville location, which was opened 11 years ago on S. Houston Levee Road.

Robbie Johnson Weinberg, co-owner and director of operations, said the closure is part of a “strategic business move” to focus its efforts and have all resources available at the business’ Memphis location in Midtown.

“While we have loved serving our customers out east over the past 11 years, by consolidating our energy and efforts at our Midtown store, we are able to concentrate on our core business for a period of time as we strategize future growth opportunities,” said Weinberg. “Midtown Memphis has become a huge part of who we are, and we look forward to focusing on this location and nurturing the creative community that we have been a part of for 15 years.”

The Eclectic Eye Collierville store at 3670 S. Houston Levee Road, Suite 102, will be closing on July 29. All inventory and patient records from this location will be moved to the Eclectic Eye Midtown store located at 242 S. Cooper Street.

“We are forever grateful to our loyal patients and customers in Collierville,” said Michael Weinberg, primary optometrist and co-owner of Eclectic Eye. “We encourage those individuals to visit our Midtown store to continue to experience the high level of eye wear and eye care service we provide.”

More town news:

A very large residential development is being planned just to the west of Collierville’s municipal line.

The Germantown Planning Commission was scheduled to discuss the creation of the development in the southeast corner of the city Wednesday night in a subcommittee meeting.

Goodwin Farms is planned on 99 acres near the Collierville municipal line between Poplar Ave. and Winchester Road, just east of Crestwyn Drive.

The development would include 238 lots with the average house value of $375,000.

City Planner Sarah Goralewski said the development is designed to provide a transition between the single family homes to the west and the higher intensity uses planned to the east and south.

The property was annexed into Germantown 17 years ago as part of the annexation of a 1,450-acre area around of Forest Hill-Irene and Winchester roads. The property was rezoned to residential in 2004.

In December 2014, an application for a 50-lot residential planned unit development with varied lots sizes and 11.56 acres of common open space was filed on the southern 31.12-acre portion. However, the city’s Planning Commission denied the development.

In January 2016, commissioners approved a revised application for Ainsley Park, a final plat of a 51-lot subdivision.

The current plans are for Regency Home Builders to construct a series of model homes in Goodwin Farms and to pre-sell all of the lots.

Full build out of the development, which includes 20 acres of common space including five ponds, will take an estimated seven to 10 years.

The houses are designed to be between 2,949 to 3,272 square feet and will range in value from $350,000 to $425,000. There are four lot sizes planned for the development, with the larger lots located along the western property line.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water owns the land to the east of the development, which includes large overhead electrical transmission lines and underground gas lines.