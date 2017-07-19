TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

07/19/2017 TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville

(“TOWN”) at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500

Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time,

on August 3, 2017 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for

the construction of:

Project

The Project is briefly described as follows:

TC2017-18, Cooper Road Detention Pond Modifications

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and

Specifications may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):

Town of Collierville – Owner

Director of General Services

500 Poplar View Parkway

Collierville, Tennessee 38017

Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange

642 S. Cooper Street

Memphis, Tennessee 38104

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET

DOCUMENTS provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly

executed on the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a

National or Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the

amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.

For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration

date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain

information regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope

containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.

For additional details on this requirement, see the attached document headed

“INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful BIDDER

shall be prohibited from discriminating against any individual due to the individual’s

race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion, or any

other protected class under applicable law.

Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Purchasing

Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through

Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at

tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included

in the request for a copy of any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name,

Company Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and

Bid Due Date.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual,

company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference

when requesting a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference

its Vendor Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor

registration site and registering as a TOWN vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.

If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number,

please call the TOWN Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2262.

Upon execution of a CONTRACT, the CONTRACTOR will be required to

have executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE

BONDS in the amount of 100% of the CONTRACT price.

The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor

irregularities. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final

authority and shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.

Director of General Services

Town of Collierville, Tennessee

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PLANNING COMMISSION

August 3, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on Thursday,

August 03, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time,

consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Pledge of Allegiance

3 Roll Call

4 Approval of Minutes

4.a July 6, 2017 minutes

5 Approval of Agenda Additions/deletions

6 Approval of Consent Agenda

6.a PC17-34 – Villages at Porter Farms P.D., Phase 19 – Request

approval of a Preliminary Subdivision Plat for 5 single family lots

on 1.01 acres located on the east side of South Shea Road and the

north side of Jennings Mill Lane.

Property Owner: Porter Farms L.P. (John Porter)

Applicant: Centennial Homes, LLC (John Porter)

Applicant’s Representative: Kelley Professional Services

(Jim Kelley)

Project Planner: Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP

7 Formal Agenda

7.a PC17-21 – Wolf River Ranch PD Phase 11, Parkview Subdivision –

Request approval of Preliminary Subdivision Plat and Construction

Drawings for 30 single family detached residential lots on

7.757 acres located near the southwest corner of Byhalia Road and

Wolf River Boulevard.

Property Owner: Halle Investment Company (David Halle)

Applicant: Dalhoff Thomas Design Studio (Bob Dalhoff)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7.b PC17-42 – Resolution 2017-41 – Villages at Porter Farms

Planned Development – Request an Amendment to the Planned

Development to combine Areas 1 and 3, and provide for the

following in Area 1: limit the use to independent living senior

housing for residents 55 and older; establish the maximum

number of dwelling units per acre at 5.56; establish the yard

setbacks and other bulk requirements; add design standards, and;

add a new landscape plate for the Greenbelt easement.

Property Owner: Porter Farms, LP (Jane Porter Feild)

Applicant: Foster Development, Inc. (Elizabeth Link)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7.c PC17-30 – Oak Hill Subdivision, Phase 1 – Request approval

of Preliminary Subdivision Plat for an 18.31-acre, 37 lot residential

subdivision, and a 90.42-acre future development tract located at

the southwest corner of Shelton Road and Collierville-Arlington

Road.

Property Owner: Crews Development, LLC (David Gribble)

Applicant: Township Development Services (Kevin Vaughan)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7.d PC17-40 – Ordinance 2017-15 – An Ordinance providing for the

closure of Old Collierville Road, a public street totaling

approximately 2.37 acres of right-of-way, to the north of the

new location of Collierville Road, west of Byhalia Road, and

South of SR385.

Applicants/Property Owner: Town of Collierville

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

8 Other Business

8.a Development Department Activity Report for July 2017

9 Adjournment

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.

_______________________________________________________________________| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN that the Tourism Advisory

Commission will have a meeting Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at

the Town Depot at 125 North Rowlett.

Tress Shields

Administrative Specialist

_______________________________________________________________________| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN that the Town Beautiful

Commission will have a meeting Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in

the Community Center Conference Room at 440 W. Powell Road.

Tress Shields

Administrative Specialist