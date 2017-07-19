TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on July 19, 2017.
07/19/2017 TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville
(“TOWN”) at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500
Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time,
on August 3, 2017 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for
the construction of:
Project
The Project is briefly described as follows:
TC2017-18, Cooper Road Detention Pond Modifications
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and
Specifications may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):
Town of Collierville – Owner
Director of General Services
500 Poplar View Parkway
Collierville, Tennessee 38017
Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange
642 S. Cooper Street
Memphis, Tennessee 38104
Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET
DOCUMENTS provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly
executed on the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a
National or Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the
amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.
For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration
date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain
information regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope
containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.
For additional details on this requirement, see the attached document headed
“INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful BIDDER
shall be prohibited from discriminating against any individual due to the individual’s
race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion, or any
other protected class under applicable law.
Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Purchasing
Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through
Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at
tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included
in the request for a copy of any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name,
Company Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and
Bid Due Date.
Please Note: As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual,
company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference
when requesting a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference
its Vendor Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM.
*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor
registration site and registering as a TOWN vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.
If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number,
please call the TOWN Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2262.
Upon execution of a CONTRACT, the CONTRACTOR will be required to
have executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE
BONDS in the amount of 100% of the CONTRACT price.
The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor
irregularities. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final
authority and shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.
Director of General Services
Town of Collierville, Tennessee
_______________________________________________________________________
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PLANNING COMMISSION
August 3, 2017 at 6 p.m.
Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on Thursday,
August 03, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time,
consideration will be given to the following:
The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1 Call to order
2 Pledge of Allegiance
3 Roll Call
4 Approval of Minutes
4.a July 6, 2017 minutes
5 Approval of Agenda Additions/deletions
6 Approval of Consent Agenda
6.a PC17-34 – Villages at Porter Farms P.D., Phase 19 – Request
approval of a Preliminary Subdivision Plat for 5 single family lots
on 1.01 acres located on the east side of South Shea Road and the
north side of Jennings Mill Lane.
Property Owner: Porter Farms L.P. (John Porter)
Applicant: Centennial Homes, LLC (John Porter)
Applicant’s Representative: Kelley Professional Services
(Jim Kelley)
Project Planner: Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP
7 Formal Agenda
7.a PC17-21 – Wolf River Ranch PD Phase 11, Parkview Subdivision –
Request approval of Preliminary Subdivision Plat and Construction
Drawings for 30 single family detached residential lots on
7.757 acres located near the southwest corner of Byhalia Road and
Wolf River Boulevard.
Property Owner: Halle Investment Company (David Halle)
Applicant: Dalhoff Thomas Design Studio (Bob Dalhoff)
Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP
7.b PC17-42 – Resolution 2017-41 – Villages at Porter Farms
Planned Development – Request an Amendment to the Planned
Development to combine Areas 1 and 3, and provide for the
following in Area 1: limit the use to independent living senior
housing for residents 55 and older; establish the maximum
number of dwelling units per acre at 5.56; establish the yard
setbacks and other bulk requirements; add design standards, and;
add a new landscape plate for the Greenbelt easement.
Property Owner: Porter Farms, LP (Jane Porter Feild)
Applicant: Foster Development, Inc. (Elizabeth Link)
Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP
7.c PC17-30 – Oak Hill Subdivision, Phase 1 – Request approval
of Preliminary Subdivision Plat for an 18.31-acre, 37 lot residential
subdivision, and a 90.42-acre future development tract located at
the southwest corner of Shelton Road and Collierville-Arlington
Road.
Property Owner: Crews Development, LLC (David Gribble)
Applicant: Township Development Services (Kevin Vaughan)
Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP
7.d PC17-40 – Ordinance 2017-15 – An Ordinance providing for the
closure of Old Collierville Road, a public street totaling
approximately 2.37 acres of right-of-way, to the north of the
new location of Collierville Road, west of Byhalia Road, and
South of SR385.
Applicants/Property Owner: Town of Collierville
Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP
8 Other Business
8.a Development Department Activity Report for July 2017
9 Adjournment
Shari Michael
Administrative Specialist, Sr.
_______________________________________________________________________| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN that the Tourism Advisory
Commission will have a meeting Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at
the Town Depot at 125 North Rowlett.
Tress Shields
Administrative Specialist
_______________________________________________________________________| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN that the Town Beautiful
Commission will have a meeting Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in
the Community Center Conference Room at 440 W. Powell Road.
Tress Shields
Administrative Specialist
Leave a Reply