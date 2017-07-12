TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville

(“TOWN”) at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500

Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time,

on August 2, 2017 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for

the construction of:

Project

The Project is briefly described as follows:

TC2017-13 Hartwell Subdivision Drainage Improvements

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and

Specifications may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):

Town of Collierville – Owner

Director of General Services

500 Poplar View Parkway

Collierville, Tennessee 38017

Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange

642 S. Cooper Street

Memphis, Tennessee 38104

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET

DOCUMENTS provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly

executed on the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a

National or Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the

amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.

For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration

date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain

information regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope

containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.

For additional details on this requirement, see the attached document headed

“INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful BIDDER

shall be prohibited from discriminating against any individual due to the individual’s

race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion, or any

other protected class under applicable law.

Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Purchasing

Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through

Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at

tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included

in the request for a copy of any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name,

Company Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and

Bid Due Date.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual,

company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference

when requesting a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference

its Vendor Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor

registration site and registering as a TOWN vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.

If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number,

please call the TOWN Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2262

Upon execution of a CONTRACT, the CONTRACTOR will be required to

have executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE

BONDS in the amount of 100% of the CONTRACT price.

The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor

irregularities. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final

authority and shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.

Director of General Services

Town of Collierville, Tennessee

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting statements of qualifications

on the following items:

RFSOQ # 2017-004 “SHELTON ROAD WASTEWATER TREATMENT

PLANT SOLIDS EXPANSION DESIGN”

Complete proposal packages are available from the Procurement Division, 500

Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.

to 5 p.m. by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

The following information must be included in

the request for a copy of any RFSOQ: *Vendor Number, Contact Name,

Company Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, RFSOQ Number,

and RFSOQ Due Date.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration

site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.

If you have any questions regarding the Vendor

Number, please call the Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2250.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville,

Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a

Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor

will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response

Form.

Deadline for statements of qualifications, submitted to the Finance Department,

500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Tuesday, August 1, 2017

2:00:00 p.m. (local time). The names of submitting proposers will be publicly

read aloud at this time in the Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway,

Collierville, Tennessee.

Proposal packages must be sealed and clearly marked on outside: RFSOQ

2017-004 – “SHELTON ROAD WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT

SOLIDS EXPANSION DESIGN”

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all proposals,

accept proposals in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities

in proposals or proposal process and to make proposals awards, as

deemed, to be in its best interest.

The Town is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service

or any other means of delivery employed by the proposer. Similarly, the Town

is not responsible for, and will not open, any proposal responses that are

received later than the date and time stated above.

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE is herewith given that the Beer Board will meet on Tuesday,

July 25, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. for a special called meeting in the Board Chambers

at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

Class II – Off Premises Permit Houston Levee Investment, LLC d/b/a All Season Food Store located at

3750 S. Houston Levee Rd.

Hearings on a violation of the Collierville Beer Ordinances (Title XI, Chapter

116) regarding sale of beer to a minor [Section 116.37(M)] at the following

locations:

Byhalia Shell, LLC located at 795 W. Poplar Ave. Trophy Room All American Grill located at 929 W. Poplar Ave.

All meetings of the Collierville Beer Board are open to the public.

Lynn Carmack

Town Clerk