TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on July 12, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville
(“TOWN”) at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500
Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time,
on August 2, 2017 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for
the construction of:
Project
The Project is briefly described as follows:
TC2017-13 Hartwell Subdivision Drainage Improvements
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and
Specifications may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):
Town of Collierville – Owner
Director of General Services
500 Poplar View Parkway
Collierville, Tennessee 38017
Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange
642 S. Cooper Street
Memphis, Tennessee 38104
Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET
DOCUMENTS provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly
executed on the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a
National or Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the
amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.
For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration
date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain
information regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope
containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.
For additional details on this requirement, see the attached document headed
“INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful BIDDER
shall be prohibited from discriminating against any individual due to the individual’s
race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion, or any
other protected class under applicable law.
Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Purchasing
Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through
Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at
tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included
in the request for a copy of any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name,
Company Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and
Bid Due Date.
Please Note: As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual,
company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference
when requesting a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference
its Vendor Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM.
*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor
registration site and registering as a TOWN vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.
If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number,
please call the TOWN Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2262
Upon execution of a CONTRACT, the CONTRACTOR will be required to
have executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE
BONDS in the amount of 100% of the CONTRACT price.
The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor
irregularities. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final
authority and shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.
Director of General Services
Town of Collierville, Tennessee
_______________________________________________________________________
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting statements of qualifications
on the following items:
RFSOQ # 2017-004 “SHELTON ROAD WASTEWATER TREATMENT
PLANT SOLIDS EXPANSION DESIGN”
Complete proposal packages are available from the Procurement Division, 500
Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.
to 5 p.m. by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.
The following information must be included in
the request for a copy of any RFSOQ: *Vendor Number, Contact Name,
Company Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, RFSOQ Number,
and RFSOQ Due Date.
*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration
site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.
If you have any questions regarding the Vendor
Number, please call the Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2250.
Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville,
Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a
Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor
will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response
Form.
Deadline for statements of qualifications, submitted to the Finance Department,
500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Tuesday, August 1, 2017
2:00:00 p.m. (local time). The names of submitting proposers will be publicly
read aloud at this time in the Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway,
Collierville, Tennessee.
Proposal packages must be sealed and clearly marked on outside: RFSOQ
2017-004 – “SHELTON ROAD WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT
SOLIDS EXPANSION DESIGN”
The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all proposals,
accept proposals in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities
in proposals or proposal process and to make proposals awards, as
deemed, to be in its best interest.
The Town is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service
or any other means of delivery employed by the proposer. Similarly, the Town
is not responsible for, and will not open, any proposal responses that are
received later than the date and time stated above.
_______________________________________________________________________
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE is herewith given that the Beer Board will meet on Tuesday,
July 25, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. for a special called meeting in the Board Chambers
at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:
3750 S. Houston Levee Rd.
116) regarding sale of beer to a minor [Section 116.37(M)] at the following
locations:
All meetings of the Collierville Beer Board are open to the public.
Lynn Carmack
Town Clerk
