Indoor play space OK’d for Carriage Crossing

An indoor play space will be moving in the former site of Baby Gap at Carriage Crossing.

The town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a conditional use permit for Jumpin’ Jellybeans Monday night during their regularly scheduled meeting. The Planning Commission recommended the same permit last week.

The space is zoned as shopping center commercial so a permit was required for a business like Jumpin’ Jellybeans, which is classified as an amusement/arcade center.

Jumpin’ Jellybeans operator Tanyell Cole said the business is “consistent with the overall character of the existing development within Carriage Crossing.”

“Our activities are consistent with activities that currently take place at Carriage Crossing,” she said. “We are located next to Great American Cookie, Children’s Place and Build a Bear, all of which cater to and host children activities.”

The “boutique inflatable and party rentals” store offers bounce houses, water slides, dry slides and obstacle courses.

“Our intention is to establish our new play area for local residents and their children for the duration of our lease agreement as negotiated with the owner,” Cole said.