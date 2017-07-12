Hundreds of Collierville residents were among those duped by false rumors over the weekend that former Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph had donated $1 million to MLGW to pay off utility bills.

MLGW and the Memphis Grizzlies organization released a statement on Saturday that they were both unaware of $1 million that Randolph is rumored to be paying toward any customers utility bills.

“This rumor has spread on social media, but it is not true,” the statement read.

Customers who have gone to an MLGW kiosk or Exxon on the Run/Tiger Mart kiosk since Friday to pay their bills need to call MLGW at 544-6549.

PICTURED: Dozens of Collierville residents line up around the block waiting to check their utility bills at a kiosk in Tiger Mart.