TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
Board of Zoning Appeals
July 20 at 5 p.m.
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on
Thursday, July 20, 2017 for a called meeting in the Board Chambers at Town
Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway. At that time, consideration will be given to the
following:
The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1 Call to order
2 Roll Call
3 Approval of Minutes
3.a June 15, 2017 Minutes
4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)
5 Approval of Consent Agenda
6 Formal Agenda
6.a BZA 17-05 – 3601 Shea Road – Request approval of a Variance
to allow for an addition to the principle structure to encroach 2 feet
into the 25’side setback.
Applicant/ Property Owner: Paul & Kelly Neblett
Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson
6.b BZA 17-08 – Malco – Appeal of a Planning Staff Decision
denying permits for signage
Applicant: Frank Balton & Company (Chris Haskins)
Property Owner: Malco Theatre (Michael A. Lightman)
Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP
6.c BZA 17-09 – 281 Fletcher Road – Request approval of a Variance
to allow the combined gross floor area of all accessory structures
to exceed 30% of the gross floor area of the principal building
Property Owner/Applicant: Zoe Marshall
Project Planner: Sean Isham, AICP
6.d BZA17-07 – 349 Shelton Road – Request approval of a Variance
to allow an encroachment of an attached garage into the required
side yard setback.
Applicant: John Weaver
Property Owner: Chad Kelsey
Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP
7 Announcements
8 Adjournment
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN that the Parks Advisory Board will
meet on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Center
Conference Room at 440 W. Powell Road.
Margaret Wilson
Administrative Specialist
Town of Collierville
Town Owned & Seized Assets
Town Owned & Seized Assets
Internet Auction
WWW.GOVDEALS.COM
Tuesday July 11th-Tuesday July 25th
Police Vehicles, Seized Vehicles, Lawn Equipment and Miscellaneous Items
