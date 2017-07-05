TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Board of Zoning Appeals

July 20 at 5 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on

Thursday, July 20, 2017 for a called meeting in the Board Chambers at Town

Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway. At that time, consideration will be given to the

following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes

3.a June 15, 2017 Minutes

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a BZA 17-05 – 3601 Shea Road – Request approval of a Variance

to allow for an addition to the principle structure to encroach 2 feet

into the 25’side setback.

Applicant/ Property Owner: Paul & Kelly Neblett

Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson

6.b BZA 17-08 – Malco – Appeal of a Planning Staff Decision

denying permits for signage

Applicant: Frank Balton & Company (Chris Haskins)

Property Owner: Malco Theatre (Michael A. Lightman)

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

6.c BZA 17-09 – 281 Fletcher Road – Request approval of a Variance

to allow the combined gross floor area of all accessory structures

to exceed 30% of the gross floor area of the principal building

Property Owner/Applicant: Zoe Marshall

Project Planner: Sean Isham, AICP

6.d BZA17-07 – 349 Shelton Road – Request approval of a Variance

to allow an encroachment of an attached garage into the required

side yard setback.

Applicant: John Weaver

Property Owner: Chad Kelsey

Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP

7 Announcements

8 Adjournment

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN that the Parks Advisory Board will

meet on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Center

Conference Room at 440 W. Powell Road.

Margaret Wilson

Administrative Specialist

_______________________________________________________________________ Town of Collierville

Town Owned & Seized Assets

Internet Auction

WWW.GOVDEALS.COM

Tuesday July 11th-Tuesday July 25th

Police Vehicles, Seized Vehicles, Lawn Equipment and Miscellaneous Items