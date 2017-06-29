Categorized | News

Burch hosts mystery author Vickie Fee

Posted on June 29, 2017.

The Collierville Burch Library will host author Vickie Fee on Tuesday, June 20 as she signs the third book in her mystery series, One Fete in the Grave. Fee moved from Memphis to Michigan a few years ago. Shes had to adjust to living under several feet of snow in the winter, but she keeps warm by creating her Liv and Di in Dixie mystery series, which is set in the fictional town of Dixie, Tennessee. Fee will meet and greet in the lobby of the library from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, the perfect time for patrons to pick up a good lunchtime read. Fees books are populated with people who are probably a lot like someone you know  Liv McKay, a party planner whose other talent is solving small town crime; Di Souther, a postal worker who is Livs best buddy and partner in nosiness; Virginia Walford, Livs mother; Earl Daniels, Virginias hes not my boyfriend friend, and, Eulyse Dave Davidson, the local sheriff who cant decide if he likes the girls shenanigans, but knows that he has a soft spot for Di. In previous books, Liv and Di have dealt with a body in a deep freezer and a snuffed out homewrecker. In One Fete in the Grave, her planned Fourth of July event goes off course when a local councilman turns up dead in a porta-potty. Join the party on Tuesday, June 20, from 10:30am to 12:30 pm at the Collierville Burch Library at 501 Poplar View Parkway! You can learn more about Vickie Fee and her mystery series at vickiefee.com.

PICTURED: Vickie, who was previously the editor of The East Shelby Review, is pictured with her husband, John, the former editor of The Bartlett Express.


