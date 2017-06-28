TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

DESIGN REVIEW COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that the Design Review Commission will meet at 5 p.m.

on Thursday, July 13, 2017 for a regular scheduled meeting. At that time, consideration

will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to Order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes: May 11, 2017

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a DRC17-10 – Moss Pointe Office Park, Lot 2 (554 Greentree Cove) –

Request Approval of Exterior Alterations to Paint Existing Brick.

Property Owner/Applicant: Hatchett Investments LLC

(Jeff Hatchett)

Project Planner: Jaime Groce, AICP

6.b DRC17-11 – Shops of Collierville (875 W. Poplar Avenue) –

Request Approval of Exterior Alterations to Paint Existing Brick.

Property Owner: Collierville Shops LP

Applicant: Ziff Properties, Inc. (Kevin Beringer)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.