TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on June 28, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
DESIGN REVIEW COMMISSION
Notice is hereby given that the Design Review Commission will meet at 5 p.m.
on Thursday, July 13, 2017 for a regular scheduled meeting. At that time, consideration
will be given to the following:
The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1 Call to Order
2 Roll Call
3 Approval of Minutes: May 11, 2017
4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)
5 Approval of Consent Agenda
6 Formal Agenda
6.a DRC17-10 – Moss Pointe Office Park, Lot 2 (554 Greentree Cove) –
Request Approval of Exterior Alterations to Paint Existing Brick.
Property Owner/Applicant: Hatchett Investments LLC
(Jeff Hatchett)
Project Planner: Jaime Groce, AICP
6.b DRC17-11 – Shops of Collierville (875 W. Poplar Avenue) –
Request Approval of Exterior Alterations to Paint Existing Brick.
Property Owner: Collierville Shops LP
Applicant: Ziff Properties, Inc. (Kevin Beringer)
Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP
7 Other Business
8 Adjournment
Shari Michael
Administrative Specialist, Sr.
Leave a Reply