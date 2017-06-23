Junior Auxiliary of Collierville provides mass food distribution

The Junior Auxiliary of Collierville, in partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis, held the first of three summer food distributions on June 8 at Collierville Elementary School.

“This is a great opportunity for us to assist children that are a part of the free lunch program during the school year,” said Maggie Ubel. “Nine families and 28 children were served, and the school library also provided free books for families to choose from and take home.”

Volunteers sorted and divided food, and assisted with family pickup from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is the second year JAC has partnered with Collierville Schools and the Mid South Food Bank to ensure that families in need are receiving assistance during the summer months as well.

The Junior Auxiliary of Collierville is part of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries, a non-profit organization founded in 1941 in Greenville, Miss.

NAJA has 15,800 active, associate, and life members in 95 Chapters in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.

For more information, or to make a tax deductible donation to JA of Collierville, visit its website at www.jacollierville.org. For more information on NNAJA, visit www.najanet.org or call 662.332.3000.