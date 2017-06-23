Collierville Camps

Collierville Schools opened their doors and fields to hundreds of children last week for summer camp activities. Introduction to VEX Robotics was held at Collierville High School. The camp gave students an introduction into the engineering design process to strategize, design, build, program and test VEX robots. PICTURED: Mentor Sawyer Weigant works will students Timothy Prewitt, Lyndsey Harris, Jonathan Dawson and Isaac Chevry. At top, Collierville girls participated in Softball Camp last week.

PICTURED: Coach Mike Bradley goes through some batting drills with several campers.