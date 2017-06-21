TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

6/21/2017| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville

(“TOWN”) at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500

Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time,

on July 25, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for the

construction of:

Project

The Project is briefly described as follows:

TC2017-09 Water Treatment Plant Improvement

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and

Specifications may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):

Town of Collierville – Owner

Director of General Services

500 Poplar View Parkway

Collierville, Tennessee 38017

Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange

642 S. Cooper Street

Memphis, Tennessee 38104

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET

DOCUMENTS provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly

executed on the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a

National or Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the

amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.

For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration

date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain

information regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope

containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.

For additional details on this requirement, see the attached document headed

“INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful BIDDER

shall be prohibited from discriminating against any individual due to the individual’s

race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion, or any

other protected class under applicable law.

Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Purchasing

Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through

Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at

tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included

in the request for a copy of any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name,

Company Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and

Bid Due Date.

Please Note:As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual,

company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference

when requesting a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference

its Vendor Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor

registration site and registering as a TOWN vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.

If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number,

please call the TOWN Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2253.

Upon execution of a CONTRACT, the CONTRACTOR will be required to

have executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE

BONDS in the amount of 100% of the CONTRACT price.

The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor

irregularities. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final

authority and shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.

Director of General Services

Town of Collierville, Tennessee|

______________________________________________________________________

6/21/2017| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor

and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, August 14,

2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View

Parkway, to consider the following:

Ordinance 2017-27– Second Reading and Public Hearing – An Ordinance

Amending the Official Zoning Map of the Town of Collierville by Zoning

20.267 Acres to FAR: Forest Agricultural Residential, Located at the southwest

quadrant of East Shelby Drive and Quinn Road.

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor

and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, August 28,

2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View

Parkway, to consider the following:

Resolution 2017-12– Public Hearing – A Resolution of the Board of Mayor

And Aldermen of The Town of Collierville, annexing, and adopting a plan of

services for 20.267 acres, located in Collierville’s Reserve Area and immediately

south of the current Town Limits and bound by Quinn Road and East Shelby

Drive, and to incorporate the same within the corporate boundaries of the Town

of Collierville.

After July 3, 2017, copies of the Resolution 2017-12, which includes the Plan

of Services, can be found online at www.collierville.com and posted in three

public places: Town Hall (500 Poplar View Pkwy), the Public Library (501

Poplar View Pkwy), and the main offices for Collierville Schools (146 College

St). A public hearing is planned for 6:00 p.m. August 28, 2017, at Town Hall,

for Resolution 2017-12.

Copies of the Ordinance and Resolution are available for review at Town Hall

during regular business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed

Ordinance and Resolution should be present. Written comments will also be

accepted.

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.|

_______________________________________________________________________

06/21/2017| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PLANNING COMMISSION

July 6, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on

Thursday, July 06, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that

time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Pledge of Allegiance

3 Roll Call

4 Approval of Minutes

5 Approval of Agenda Additions/deletions

6 Approval of Consent Agenda

6.a PC17-35 – Jumpin’ Jellybeans, 4670 Merchants Park Circle,

Suite 632 (Price Farm PD, Phase 2, Carriage Crossing) –

Conditional Use Permit for an Indoor Play Space

Property Owner: Poag Shopping Centers, LLC (Susan Eads)

Applicant: Jumpin’ Jellybeans (Tanyell and JB Cole)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

6.b PC17-27 – Villages of Porter Farms, Phase 18 – Request approval of

a Preliminary Subdivision Plat and Construction Drawings for 3 residential

lots, on .59 acres located at the SE corner of the intersection

of South Shea Road and Quail Forest Drive.

Property Owner: Porter Farms L.P. (John Porter)

Applicant: Centennial Homes, LLC (John Porter)

Applicant’s Representative: Kelley Professional Services (Jim

Kelley)

Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger PLA, AICP

7 Formal Agenda

7.a PC17-23 – Resolution 2017-12 – A Resolution of the Board of

Mayor And Aldermen of The Town of Collierville, annexing, and

adopting a plan of services for 20.267 acres, located in Collierville’s

Reserve Area and immediately south of the current Town Limits and

bound by Quinn Road and East Shelby Drive, and to incorporate the

same within the corporate boundaries of the Town of Collierville.

Applicants/Property Owners: Emmanuel Baptist Church (Pastor

Mikey Mewborn) and Robert T. Cartwright

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

7.b PC17-22 – Ordinance 2017-27 – An Ordinance Amending the

Official Zoning Map of the Town of Collierville by Zoning 20.267

Acres to FAR: Forest Agricultural Residential, Located at the southwest

quadrant of East Shelby Drive and Quinn Road.

Applicants/Property Owners: Emmanuel Baptist Church (Pastor

Mikey Mewborn) and Robert T. Cartwright

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

8 Other Business

8.a Review and discussion of Sketch Plat submittal requirements

9 Adjournment|

_______________________________________________________________________

06/21/2017| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

HISTORIC DISTRICT

COMMISSION – 5 p.m. on June 29

Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on

Thursday, June 29, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that

time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes

3.a June 8, 2017

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

5.a HDC17-17 – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for

new construction (detached carport) at 348 N. Rowlett Street

Property Owner/Applicant: Katherine Parr

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

6 Formal Agenda

6.a HDC17–18 – 338 N. Rowlett Street – Request for a

Certificate of Appropriateness for exterior alterations to the house

Property Owner/Applicant: Philip Babin

Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson

6.b HDC17–19 – 338 N. Rowlett Street – Request for a Certificate

of Appropriateness for demolition an accessory structure

Property Owner/Applicant: Philip Babin

Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson

7 Other Business

8 Adjournment