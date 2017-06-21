TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on June 21, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville
(“TOWN”) at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500
Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time,
on July 25, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for the
construction of:
Project
The Project is briefly described as follows:
TC2017-09 Water Treatment Plant Improvement
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and
Specifications may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):
Town of Collierville – Owner
Director of General Services
500 Poplar View Parkway
Collierville, Tennessee 38017
Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange
642 S. Cooper Street
Memphis, Tennessee 38104
Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET
DOCUMENTS provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly
executed on the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a
National or Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the
amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.
For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration
date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain
information regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope
containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.
For additional details on this requirement, see the attached document headed
“INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful BIDDER
shall be prohibited from discriminating against any individual due to the individual’s
race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion, or any
other protected class under applicable law.
Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Purchasing
Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through
Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at
tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included
in the request for a copy of any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name,
Company Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and
Bid Due Date.
Please Note:As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual,
company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference
when requesting a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference
its Vendor Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM
*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor
registration site and registering as a TOWN vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.
If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number,
please call the TOWN Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2253.
Upon execution of a CONTRACT, the CONTRACTOR will be required to
have executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE
BONDS in the amount of 100% of the CONTRACT price.
The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor
irregularities. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final
authority and shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.
Director of General Services
Town of Collierville, Tennessee|
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor
and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, August 14,
2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View
Parkway, to consider the following:
Ordinance 2017-27– Second Reading and Public Hearing – An Ordinance
Amending the Official Zoning Map of the Town of Collierville by Zoning
20.267 Acres to FAR: Forest Agricultural Residential, Located at the southwest
quadrant of East Shelby Drive and Quinn Road.
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor
and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, August 28,
2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View
Parkway, to consider the following:
Resolution 2017-12– Public Hearing – A Resolution of the Board of Mayor
And Aldermen of The Town of Collierville, annexing, and adopting a plan of
services for 20.267 acres, located in Collierville’s Reserve Area and immediately
south of the current Town Limits and bound by Quinn Road and East Shelby
Drive, and to incorporate the same within the corporate boundaries of the Town
of Collierville.
After July 3, 2017, copies of the Resolution 2017-12, which includes the Plan
of Services, can be found online at www.collierville.com and posted in three
public places: Town Hall (500 Poplar View Pkwy), the Public Library (501
Poplar View Pkwy), and the main offices for Collierville Schools (146 College
St). A public hearing is planned for 6:00 p.m. August 28, 2017, at Town Hall,
for Resolution 2017-12.
Copies of the Ordinance and Resolution are available for review at Town Hall
during regular business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed
Ordinance and Resolution should be present. Written comments will also be
accepted.
Shari Michael
Administrative Specialist, Sr.|
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PLANNING COMMISSION
July 6, 2017 at 6 p.m.
Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on
Thursday, July 06, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that
time, consideration will be given to the following:
The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1 Call to order
2 Pledge of Allegiance
3 Roll Call
4 Approval of Minutes
5 Approval of Agenda Additions/deletions
6 Approval of Consent Agenda
6.a PC17-35 – Jumpin’ Jellybeans, 4670 Merchants Park Circle,
Suite 632 (Price Farm PD, Phase 2, Carriage Crossing) –
Conditional Use Permit for an Indoor Play Space
Property Owner: Poag Shopping Centers, LLC (Susan Eads)
Applicant: Jumpin’ Jellybeans (Tanyell and JB Cole)
Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP
6.b PC17-27 – Villages of Porter Farms, Phase 18 – Request approval of
a Preliminary Subdivision Plat and Construction Drawings for 3 residential
lots, on .59 acres located at the SE corner of the intersection
of South Shea Road and Quail Forest Drive.
Property Owner: Porter Farms L.P. (John Porter)
Applicant: Centennial Homes, LLC (John Porter)
Applicant’s Representative: Kelley Professional Services (Jim
Kelley)
Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger PLA, AICP
7 Formal Agenda
7.a PC17-23 – Resolution 2017-12 – A Resolution of the Board of
Mayor And Aldermen of The Town of Collierville, annexing, and
adopting a plan of services for 20.267 acres, located in Collierville’s
Reserve Area and immediately south of the current Town Limits and
bound by Quinn Road and East Shelby Drive, and to incorporate the
same within the corporate boundaries of the Town of Collierville.
Applicants/Property Owners: Emmanuel Baptist Church (Pastor
Mikey Mewborn) and Robert T. Cartwright
Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP
7.b PC17-22 – Ordinance 2017-27 – An Ordinance Amending the
Official Zoning Map of the Town of Collierville by Zoning 20.267
Acres to FAR: Forest Agricultural Residential, Located at the southwest
quadrant of East Shelby Drive and Quinn Road.
Applicants/Property Owners: Emmanuel Baptist Church (Pastor
Mikey Mewborn) and Robert T. Cartwright
Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP
8 Other Business
8.a Review and discussion of Sketch Plat submittal requirements
9 Adjournment|
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
HISTORIC DISTRICT
COMMISSION – 5 p.m. on June 29
Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on
Thursday, June 29, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that
time, consideration will be given to the following:
The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1 Call to order
2 Roll Call
3 Approval of Minutes
3.a June 8, 2017
4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)
5 Approval of Consent Agenda
5.a HDC17-17 – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for
new construction (detached carport) at 348 N. Rowlett Street
Property Owner/Applicant: Katherine Parr
Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP
6 Formal Agenda
6.a HDC17–18 – 338 N. Rowlett Street – Request for a
Certificate of Appropriateness for exterior alterations to the house
Property Owner/Applicant: Philip Babin
Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson
6.b HDC17–19 – 338 N. Rowlett Street – Request for a Certificate
of Appropriateness for demolition an accessory structure
Property Owner/Applicant: Philip Babin
Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson
7 Other Business
8 Adjournment
