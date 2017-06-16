Vaughan wins Dist. 95 seat

Collierville’s Kevin Vaughan received 62 percent of the votes to win the election for the seat of Dist. 95 House of Representatives.

The Special General Election was held Thursday and Vaughan, the Republican candidate, received 3,099 votes, or 1,362 more than the the next closest candidate.

Democratic party nominee Julie Byrd Ashworth got 1,737 votes.

Independent candidates Robert Schutt and Jim Tomasik combined for 168 votes.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Beth Harwell, who represents the 56th District, which includes a part of Davidson County, congratulated Vaughan on his victory.

“Kevin will serve the people of House District 95 well. I am looking forward to calling him a colleague, and working with him to ensure Tennessee is the best place in the country to live, work, own and operate a business, and raise a family,” Harwell said.

Mark Lovell vacated the position for the district in February, setting the stage for the special election.

A professional engineer and real estate broker, Vaughan is the owner and founder of Township Development Services.

He is a graduate of Memphis State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

Early in his career, he was trained in a broad variety of environmental issues which led him to practice in this field for a number of years. A published author and guest lecturer on environmental impacts on real estate, Vaughan has been involved with the ownership of three separate architectural and engineering firms over the last 25 years, prior to forming Township Development in 2006.

He lives with his wife of 24 years and their two children in Collierville.

Currently, he serves on both the Chamber of Commerce board and Collierville Rotary Foundation. He has also acted as president of the Collierville Rotary Club and sat on the Board of Directors for the Collierville Education Foundation.

Vaughan’s involvement in the Collierville community extends beyond his civic involvement. He has also been appointed to the Board of Code Appeals, Town Beautiful Commission, and the Town of Collierville Long Range Planning Committee.

In addition, Vaughan serves in a leadership role in his church and has been elected as a local Board of Education member.

