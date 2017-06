Memphis Oral School for the Deaf has announced that four students recently graduated from the Germantown school.

The mission of the Memphis Oral School for the Deaf is Empowering Deaf Children to listen, learn and talk.

The whole history, educational philosophy and programs revolve around this statement.

PICTURED: From left, wearing graduation robes, are Keith Nelson, Rishith Chintamaneni, Juan Vazquez and Knox Steward. Graduation Day. Graduation Day

