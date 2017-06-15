BCS students compete in annual ‘Trashion Show’

Briarcrest Christian School recently presented recycled materials of Curb Couture fashions for Memphis City Beautiful’s fourth annual Trashion Show.

Students from Mrs. Fergus’ Art 2 class broke into groups and researched, designed and created three of the four fashionable well-crafted pieces of clothing.

In the first group, Jewel Robinson, Zack Ranson, Madelyn Prater and Cara Phelps constructed a men’s jacket of telephone book pages complete with lapel pocket and bow tie.

Aaron Jones led the procession of 70 models as the first to walk the runway at ER2: Electronic Responsible Recycling modeling the piece. Jones carried an old dial phone provided by Cara Phelps and built complete with a banana receiver for Aaron to add humor to his runway performance.

Freshman Julia Watson led group number two with members Maddie Wilmore, Caroline Vaiden and Elysia Whiteley. Each student played a part in the design following Watson’s comprehensive sketches of the bodice of painted zip lock bags. Wilmore built the shoulder piece of styrofoam paint palettes saved from Fergus’ Art 1 students. All this happened as Vaiden and Whiteley created a dramatic skirt built of the same materials. This two-piece dress was worn by the effervescent Emily Ragsdale in red patent pumps and Fergus’ grandmother’s turquoise beads.

The third group of Art 2 students consisted of Caroline Harris, Maisen Conley, Kayla Evans and Hayden Hannah. With Harris’ sketches in mind, lead designer for the Trashion Show, Conley produced a ball gown of video (VHS) tape with broken CD embellishments.

The gown with a high low hem was held in place by wire and a bubble wrap crinoline. Details of a floral video tape sash with a halter top was stunningly modeled by Maddie Griffin. Griffin wore diamond drop earrings and bracelet and wore silver patent gladiator heels.

Finally, the fourth garment entitled Fit to a Tea, was designed, assembled, decorated and modeled by Karson Mount. Mount was inspired by her classmates recycled garments.

She invested tireless hours inside the art classroom after school composing a dress made of various tea bags and coffee filters. The bodice was designed with the spice, green, black and English Breakfast teas taken from the tea bags.

Caroline Harris and Lily Smith helped with construction, as well as, retrieving coffee filters from various restaurants. Lily Powell also assisted Karson in braiding tea bag strings used for bodice detailing, a head band with a floral tag construction, a bracelet, and two necklaces.

All of the girls’ makeup and hair was professionally applied by Sheila Zaricor-Wilson of her team of designers from Master Design Salon. Each model skillfully walked the runway using the style of their garment to influence their performance.

Maddie Griffin’s dress drew gasps as she floated by the judges. Memphis Mayor was in attendance at this prestigious city event with other Memphis city officials.

The anticipation was palpable as designers waited to hear their names called as Executive Director of Memphis City Beautiful, Eldra White announced the winners. Maisen Conley’s design of VHS tape called, Pause, Play, Rewind was awarded Best in Junior Division.