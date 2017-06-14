TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on June 14, 2017.
06/14/2017| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and
Aldermen for the Town of Collierville, Tennessee will meet on Monday, June
26, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View
Parkway.
Among items to be considered will be a PUBLIC HEARING on the following
ordinances:
ORDINANCE 2017-10
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND TITLE XV, CHAPTER 151, OF THE
TOWN CODE, BY AMENDING §151.003 DEFINITIONS AND §151.021
USES PERMITTED IN EACH ZONING DISTRICT, TO PROHIBIT
SHORT-TERM RENTALS.
A copy of the full ordinance is available for review at Town Hall during regular
business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed ordinance
should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.
Lynn Carmack
Town Clerk
HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION
June 22 at 5 p.m.
Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on
Thursday, June 22, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that
time, consideration will be given to the following:
The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1 Call to order
2 Roll Call
3 Approval of Minutes
4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)
5 Approval of Consent Agenda
5.a HDC17-17 – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for new
construction (detached carport) at 348 N. Rowlett Street
Property Owner/Applicant: Katherine Parr
Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP
6 Formal Agenda
6.a HDC17–18 – 338 N. Rowlett Street – Request for a Certificate
of Appropriateness for exterior alterations to the house
Property Owner/Applicant: Philip Babin
Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson
6.b HDC17–19 – 338 N. Rowlett Street – Request for a Certificate
of Appropriateness for demolition an accessory structure
Property Owner/Applicant: Philip Babin
Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson
7 Other Business
8 Adjournment|
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE is herewith given that the Beer Board will meet on Tuesday,
June 27, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. for a special called meeting in the Board Chambers
at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:
Chapter 116) regarding the required surety bond [Section 116.47] at the
following locations:
Chapter 116) regarding privilege tax [Section 116.33(C)], affidavit
[ Section 116.44(B)], business license tax [Section 116.38(K)], and
reporting procedures [Section 116.38(E)] at the following location:
Chapter 116) regarding the required surety bond [Section 116.47],
privilege tax [Section 116.33(C)], affidavit [ Section 116.44(B)], and
reporting procedures [Section 116.38(E)] at the following locations:
Ste. 106
All meetings of the Collierville Beer Board are open to the public.
Lynn Carmack
Town Clerk|
