TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

06/14/2017| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and

Aldermen for the Town of Collierville, Tennessee will meet on Monday, June

26, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View

Parkway.

Among items to be considered will be a PUBLIC HEARING on the following

ordinances:

ORDINANCE 2017-10

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND TITLE XV, CHAPTER 151, OF THE

TOWN CODE, BY AMENDING §151.003 DEFINITIONS AND §151.021

USES PERMITTED IN EACH ZONING DISTRICT, TO PROHIBIT

SHORT-TERM RENTALS.

A copy of the full ordinance is available for review at Town Hall during regular

business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed ordinance

should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

Lynn Carmack

Town Clerk

06/14/2017| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION

June 22 at 5 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on

Thursday, June 22, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that

time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

5.a HDC17-17 – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for new

construction (detached carport) at 348 N. Rowlett Street

Property Owner/Applicant: Katherine Parr

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

6 Formal Agenda

6.a HDC17–18 – 338 N. Rowlett Street – Request for a Certificate

of Appropriateness for exterior alterations to the house

Property Owner/Applicant: Philip Babin

Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson

6.b HDC17–19 – 338 N. Rowlett Street – Request for a Certificate

of Appropriateness for demolition an accessory structure

Property Owner/Applicant: Philip Babin

Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson

7 Other Business

8 Adjournment|

06/14/2017|

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE is herewith given that the Beer Board will meet on Tuesday,

June 27, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. for a special called meeting in the Board Chambers

at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

Class II – Off-Premises Permit: MAC’s Convenience Stores LLC located at 829 Poplar Ave.

Hearings on a violation of the Collierville Beer Ordinances (Title XI,

Chapter 116) regarding the required surety bond [Section 116.47] at the

following locations:

Bonefish Grill #0805 located at 4680 Merchants Park Cir., Ste. 200 Byhalia Shell, LLC located at 795 W. Poplar Ave.

Hearings on violations of the Collierville Beer Ordinances (Title XI,

Chapter 116) regarding privilege tax [Section 116.33(C)], affidavit

[ Section 116.44(B)], business license tax [Section 116.38(K)], and

reporting procedures [Section 116.38(E)] at the following location:

Bella’s Pizzeria located at 833 W. Poplar Ave.

Hearings on violations of the Collierville Beer Ordinances (Title XI,

Chapter 116) regarding the required surety bond [Section 116.47],

privilege tax [Section 116.33(C)], affidavit [ Section 116.44(B)], and

reporting procedures [Section 116.38(E)] at the following locations:

Collierville Best Hot Wings located at 308 N. Byhalia Rd., Ste. 103 Collierville Best Hot Wings located at 2059 S. Houston Levee Rd.,

Ste. 106

All meetings of the Collierville Beer Board are open to the public.

Lynn Carmack

Town Clerk|