Signage requested for new pub on Town Square

The new Scottish gastropub on Collierville’s Historic Town Square will likely soon get some snazzy signage.

This Thursday, the town’s Historic District Commission is scheduled to approve nine separate signs for The Highlander Pub at 78 N. Main Street. The signs are planned for the front and rear façade of the recently renovated building on the southeast corner of the Square.

The largest sign is 61 square feet and more than four feet tall and would feature illuminated wood letters with gold leaf cut faces and a matte black backer.

A lower line of text underneath would be made of aluminum laser cut letters with gold leaf.

The sign would not comply with the current design guidelines, as it is taller than 18 inches.

Another sign includes the letter H and the name of the business and would be visible from Marshall Alley. It would sit above the rear customer door near the outdoor patio.

Two menu board signs have also been requested on either side of the pub’s front door.

A projecting sign has also been requested for bakery/take out storefront.

While the town’s Historic District limits business signage to two separate types, business owner Alan Mullen is requesting four “distinct sign types” for The Highlander, although one is exempt.

