New Neighbors Award

In 1992, New Neighbors created a Community Commitment Award to be presented annually at the May luncheon to a member who has gone above and beyond in service to New Neighbors and to our community.

The award was named after the first recipient, Natalie Watson.

This year’s recipient is Kathy Russo.

Her involvement in New Neighbors includes serving on the Social committee and the Coffee Committee.

From 2003-2007, she was the Publicity Chair. She continues to assist with the monthly birthday parties at Page-Robbins.

In her community, she is active in the Germantown Garden Club and delivers flowers to Page Robbins.

She also works with the Page Robbins staff on their music program. She is a member of Germantown Performing Arts Guild, promoting the arts in our community.

Kathy offers her time and talents to GPAC, a non-profit corporation that provides high quality artistic endeavors for the community.

In addition, she is a member of Friends of the Collierville Library where she assists with semi-annual sales of used books and other donated materials.