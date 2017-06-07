Town rezones land to set up move for funeral home

An 86-year-old funeral home has moved forward with plans to relocate from its current location on W. Poplar Ave. to a “quieter area.”

The town’s Planning Commission approved a rezoning request last week for the Ironwood planned development at the northwest corner of Winchester and Bailey Station Road (east of Central Church) to allow a funeral home as a permitted use.

Michael Rogers of Fisher Arnold Engineering said Collierville Funeral Home will soon be losing its lease at 534 W. Poplar Ave. and must relocate.

“The distraught survivors of the deceased, also the public,” he noted, “do not want to have funerals held in business districts. It offends their sensibilities, and they may well consider it an outrage to have to put up with traffic and surroundings of a strongly commercial nature.”



At a public forum in April, Funeral Director E.C. Daves addressed questions pertaining to the traffic impact such an institution would have during funeral processions.

He noted that the funeral home averages about two-and-a-half services per week and that services typically begin at either 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Of the services handled by the funeral home, approximately 35 percent are handled at a church and not at the funeral home.

About 70 percent have visitation, with most being the hour or two before the actual service, and others being the night before.

“A lot of the services no longer have funeral processions,” he said “,but are memorial services, particularly with the increase in families choosing cremation.”

In the case that overflow parking is ever necessary, Daves said Central Church will be available.

The new facility will not provide body preparation or cremation.

“Body preparation and cremation are done at a central location in Memphis,” he said. “This funeral home will only handle the actual funeral service and visitation.”

Rogers noted that the rezoning request was necessary because funeral homes do not have any property zoned for their use.

He further stated that per code funeral homes do not desire to be in heavily commercial areas.

“This site was chosen because it is in a quiet area, in a transition area between residential and non-residential uses, but away from any highly, commercialized area,” he noted.

Daves also pointed out that access directly on to E. Winchester Blvd. was ideal for funeral procession to where most burials take place.

In related news:

Commissioners approved a 65-house development Thursday night that is planned just north of East Shelby Drive.

The Arches of Collierville has been proposed on nearly 30 acres east of Fleming Road near Burkeen Field Airport and west of Fleming just south of Laumay Engineering.

While smaller lot sizes and sewage issues were initially a concern, developer David Bray of The Bray Firm said these matters have been addressed. There will be an average of 2.4 houses for every acre of land.

“Over the last 11 months,” wrote Bray, “we have met repetitively with representatives of the neighborhood and town officials to revise the plan to address concerns.”

At a January neighborhood meeting at Collierville First Pentacostal Church, dozens of residents spoke in favor of the current plans for the development.

The first phase will consist of 18 lots. Phase two will be lots 19-53 and isn’t scheduled for this year.

The town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen is scheduled to review the development on June 26.