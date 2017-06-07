Concert Season

The Sunset on the Square Summer Concert Series kicked off Thursday evening with a performance by The Vegabonds.

Hundreds came out with picnic baskets and lawn chairs in tow.

Blind Mississippi Morris with be the featured performer this Thursday night beginning at 7 p.m. on Collierville’s Historic Town Square.

PICTURED: Karen and Mark Lamparter prepare to eat some food truck vittles with their pup, Teddy.

PICTURED: John and Sandy Barrios share a laugh with friends while working the raffle booth.

PICTURED: As he does every year, local farmer Joe Johnson sells a variety of vegetables out of the back of his van during the Sunset on the Square Concert Series.