Beautiful Home

Collierville Town Beautiful has announced the first ever Home Beautiful Award winner for May.

The winner was the Smith Family at 166 Walnut Street.

PICTURED: George and Karen Smith with daughters Alexandra, Kathryn and Isabella.

Early this spring, the Town Beautiful Commission asked residents to enter a contest that would recognize a residence that exemplifies the beauty of spring contributing with a neat exterior, overall curb appeal, and a well-groomed yard.

With numerous entries, the home of George and Karen Smith at 166 Walnut Street was selected as the winner of the 2017 Spring Home Beautiful Award.

The Town Beautiful Commission is led by residents and/or business leaders in the Collierville community.

Their duties include working to enhance and maintain the natural and man-made beauty of this community, and to advise the Board of Mayor & Aldermen on matters affecting the aesthetic and natural beauty within the community.