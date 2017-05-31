TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed bids on the following items:

BID # TC2017-08 “RECYCLABLE MATERIAL HAULING”

Complete bid packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFP webpage at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps for further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville, Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response Form.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you are a registered vendor of the Town of Collierville, but have forgotten or misplaced your vendor number, please visit http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso and click on the “Registered Vendor Search” link. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2262.

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Wednesday, June 14, 2017 2:00:00 p.m. (local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly opened and read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee.

Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2017-08 – “RECYCLABLE MATERIAL HAULING”

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and issued by the Purchasing Division. No other means of communication, whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Historic District Commission – 4:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on Thursday, June 08, 2017 for a special meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes

3.a May 25, 2017 Minutes

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a HDC17-16 – 74 – 78 N. Main Street (The Highlander) – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for Signage Design Professional: Michael Walker Applicant: Alan Mullen Property Owner: Chad Kelsey Town of Collierville Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

7 Other Business

8 Adjournment

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Board of Zoning Appeals – 5:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Thursday, June 15, 2017 for a called meeting in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes

3.a May 18, 2017 Minutes

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a A. BZA17-07 – 349 Shelton Road – Request approval of a Variance to allow an encroachment of an attached garage into the required side yard setback. Applicant: John Weaver Property Owner: Chad Kelsey Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP

7 Announcements

8 Adjournment

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed bids on the

following items:

BID # TC2017-07 “CEMENT TREATED BASE”

Complete bid packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar

View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5

p.m. Interested parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFP webpage at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps for

further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by

email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Please Note:As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville,

Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a

Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor

will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response

Form.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you arearegistered vendor of the Town of

Collierville, but have forgotten or misplaced your vendor number,please visit

http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso and click on the “Registered Vendor

Search” link. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please

call the Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2262.

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar

View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Tuesday, June 13, 2017 2:00:00

p.m. (local time).The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly opened and

read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway,

Collierville, Tennessee.

Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque

Town of Collierville — Official Bid Envelope: TC2017-07 – “CEMENT

TREATED BASE”

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids

in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or

bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the

employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. TheONLY

official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and

issued by the Purchasing Division. Noother means of communication,

whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services