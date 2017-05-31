Nearly $10K raised during Trivia Night

Collierville Education Foundation raised $9,649 as a result of the 2017 Teacher Trivia Night earlier this month.

The event is an annual opportunity for teachers to gather together, participate in trivia and give back to CEF, a nonprofit organization that provides grants for Collierville Schools’ teachers.

“CEF was created out of a love and respect for teachers and because our founders understood that teachers often paid for classroom needs or new programs out of their own pockets,” said Linda Stamps, member of CEF’s board of directors and chairwoman of Teacher Trivia Night. “While this event is meant to be a fun night out for our teachers first and foremost, it also gives the teachers ownership in the grant program through any funds raised.”

The Heroes vs. Villains-themed soiree featured table-style trivia hosted by Jim Jaggers and Collierville Schools’ superintendent John Aitken. Teachers also participated in a table decorating and costume competition, and the school with the most spirit was recognized. Funds were raised through sponsorships, ticket sales, a silent auction, trivia mulligans and a raffle.

Landers Ford, CEF’s largest business supporter, served as the event’s title sponsor for the second year. Other sponsors returned as well to ensure the event’s success, including St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Paradigm Business Images, Joyce McKenzie, Patton Computers and the many table sponsors.

More than 300 teachers, administrators and dignitaries attended this year’s Teacher Trivia Night. The event’s growth and popularity speaks to the teachers’ understanding of the need for CEF grants in the classrooms of their peers. Teacher Trivia Night is the only teacher-directed fundraiser hosted by CEF, though they do have an annual Teacher Appreciation luncheon at the end of each school year.

Funds donated to CEF are awarded to teachers in Collierville Municipal Schools through a grant program. On average, CEF awards $70,000 to $80,000 annually to public school teachers with more than $1 million in grants awarded to date. The grant application for 2017 will be posted online by July 1, 2017, for teachers to submit their proposals.

About Collierville Education Foundation

Collierville Education Foundation was founded in June 1996 and received its 501©(3) status as a non-profit in December 1997. With the primary purpose of championing educational excellence in the Collierville public schools, the foundation provides grants to teachers for educational enrichment through fundraising.

For more information on the foundation’s efforts or to learn how to become involved, visit www.colliervilleeducatio nfoundation.org.