Collierville’s Sinha places in state

MURFREESBORO – It was not a case of déjà vu for Collierville Lady Dragon Sneha Sinha as she glared across the Old Fort Park net Friday morning.

Last year Sinha reached the Class 3A Girls’ Singles championship to face defending State champion Somer Henry of Brentwood. And just like in 2016, the title would come down to Sinha vs. Henry.

Despite a better performance from the Collierville standout, Henry was able to earn her third straight State championship 6-3, 6-2. Sinha left the court with her head held high as Collierville Coach Clay Mitchell declared, “She played much better than she did last year.”

“It feels great making it here for the second time,” Sinha said. “I at least wanted to do as well as I did last year. I feel really happy playing a good match in the final.”

Sinha’s path to Murfreesboro started in her own backyard taking on her teammate Sydney Harris in district and Region 8-3A play.

“In postseason play, I had to play my teammate, in district and Regionals both time to get here,” Sinha realled. “As far as here, this year I feel a lot more relaxed. I’ve been here before and everything is known to me. I could come here and do my own thing and just play tennis.”

Once Sinha stepped foot on the Old Fort Park courts she took care of business to set up a finals rematch with Henry.

Sinha cruised in Quarterfinal action beating Blackman’s Anna Mincey 6-0, 6-1. Next up was a Semifinal match up with Lainey Hill of Dobyns Bennett. Sinha advanced 6-3, 6-1.

With many years of success coming from Middle and East in tennis, Sinha was proud of her performances leading up to the championship round.

“There are more players coming up in the West,” she said. “It’s just going to get better from here on. It’s just going to be more inspiration for the people coming from middle school, even the ones early on in high school to do better and try to get this far as well.”

Mitchell said Sinha is just one of many good players in West Tennessee.

“Just more exposure and interest,” he said. “More people like our Coach Tony Cherrone who works with the middle school. He’s the head coach who has done everything to promote Collierville Tennis.

“There are schools like St. George’s, Hutchinson and Houston who all have great tennis players,” he added. “We’ve all have great players. We just need more and more exposure.”

Mitchell said Sinha’s strengths of consistency and power are helping her make headlines and gain exposure.

Right now the most of the sporting world’s coverage and exposure is going to the NBA with the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavs meeting for the third straight year in the finals.

Sinha, an incoming senior, would mind matching up with her advisory Henry again in the championship in 2018.

“Here you only get recognition if you do well,” she concluded. “So if you want that exposure, it motivates you to do better and get those good matches. I hope to be here again next year.”

