86-year-old funeral home prepares to move

Collierville Funeral Home is planning to relocate from its current location of 86 years to a “quieter area” at the northwest corner of Winchester and Bailey Station Road near Central Church.

The town’s Planning Commission will consider rezoning the desired new location this Thursday night during their regularly scheduled meeting.

The new facility would not provide body preparation or cremation.

Michael Rogers of Fisher Arnold Engineering said Collierville Funeral Home will soon be losing its lease and must relocate.

“The distraught survivors of the deceased, also the public,” he noted, “do not want to have funerals held in business districts. It offends their sensibilities, and they may well consider it an outrage to have to put up with traffic and surroundings of a strongly commercial nature.”



In related news:

The Collierville Planning Commission is also scheduled to discuss the construction of a new residential development this week in the southeast part of the town.

Commissioners will consider a 65-house development Thursday night that is planned just north of East Shelby Drive.

The Arches of Collierville has been proposed on nearly 30 acres east of Fleming Road near Burkeen Field Airport and west of Fleming just south of Laumay Engineering.

While smaller lot sizes and sewage issues were initially a concern, developer David Bray of The Bray Firm said these matters have been addressed. There will be an average of 2.4 houses for every acre of land.

“Over the last 11 months,” wrote Bray, “we have met repetitively with representatives of the neighborhood and town officials to revise the plan to address concerns.”

At a January neighborhood meeting at Collierville First Pentacostal Church, dozens of residents spoke in favor of the current plans for the development.

The first phase will consist of 18 lots. Phase two will be lots 19-53 and isn’t scheduled for this year.

The town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen is scheduled to review the development on June 26.