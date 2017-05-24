TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

05/24/2017| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and

Aldermen for the Town of Collierville, Tennessee will meet on Monday, June

12, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View

Parkway.

Among items to be considered will be a PUBLIC HEARING on the following

ordinance:

ORDINANCE 2017-13

AN ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH THE MUNICIPAL TAX RATE FOR

THE TAX YEAR 2017 AT $1.63 FOR THE TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.

A copy of the full ordinance is available for review at Town Hall during regular

business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed ordinance

should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

Lynn Carmack

Town Clerk|

05/24/2017

DESIGN REVIEW COMMISSION

June 8 at 5 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the Design Review Commission will meet on

Thursday, June 08, 2017 for a work session at 5:00 pm in the Development

Conference Room at Town Hall (500 Poplar View Parkway). At that time, consideration

will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Nonvoting discussion of:

1.a Recent Site Plan Modification/Exterior Alteration requests to paint

unpainted brick on existing buildings and what the Guidelines say about

painted brick.|

05/24/2017

PLANNING COMMISSION

June 1 at 4:30 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on Thursday,

June 01, 2017 for a joint work session with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen

from 4:30 pm to 5:45 pm in the Administration Conference Room at Town Hall

(500 Poplar View Parkway). At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Nonvoting discussion of needed amendments to the Major Road Plan,

such as:

1.a Shelton Road

1.b Collierville Road

1.c Civic Center Drive

1.d Bailey Station Road

1.e Criss Cross Lane|

05/24/2017

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor

and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, June 12, 2017,

at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway,

to consider the following:

RESOLUTION 2017-36 – A RESOLUTION APPROVING EMINENT

DOMAIN PROCEEDINGS AS TO PROPERTY (A PORTION OF

TRACT 32 – LAUREL WOOD APARTMENTS) REQUIRED FOR

CENTER CONNECT ROW IMPROVEMENT PROJECT

Copies of the Resolution and Ordinances are available for review at Town Hall

during regular business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed

Resolution and/or Ordinances should be present. Written comments will also be

accepted.

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.|