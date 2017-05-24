TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on May 24, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and
Aldermen for the Town of Collierville, Tennessee will meet on Monday, June
12, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View
Parkway.
Among items to be considered will be a PUBLIC HEARING on the following
ordinance:
ORDINANCE 2017-13
AN ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH THE MUNICIPAL TAX RATE FOR
THE TAX YEAR 2017 AT $1.63 FOR THE TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.
A copy of the full ordinance is available for review at Town Hall during regular
business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed ordinance
should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.
Lynn Carmack
Town Clerk|
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
DESIGN REVIEW COMMISSION
June 8 at 5 p.m.
Notice is hereby given that the Design Review Commission will meet on
Thursday, June 08, 2017 for a work session at 5:00 pm in the Development
Conference Room at Town Hall (500 Poplar View Parkway). At that time, consideration
will be given to the following:
The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1 Nonvoting discussion of:
1.a Recent Site Plan Modification/Exterior Alteration requests to paint
unpainted brick on existing buildings and what the Guidelines say about
painted brick.|
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PLANNING COMMISSION
June 1 at 4:30 p.m.
Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on Thursday,
June 01, 2017 for a joint work session with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen
from 4:30 pm to 5:45 pm in the Administration Conference Room at Town Hall
(500 Poplar View Parkway). At that time, consideration will be given to the following:
The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1 Nonvoting discussion of needed amendments to the Major Road Plan,
such as:
1.a Shelton Road
1.b Collierville Road
1.c Civic Center Drive
1.d Bailey Station Road
1.e Criss Cross Lane|
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor
and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, June 12, 2017,
at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway,
to consider the following:
RESOLUTION 2017-36 – A RESOLUTION APPROVING EMINENT
DOMAIN PROCEEDINGS AS TO PROPERTY (A PORTION OF
TRACT 32 – LAUREL WOOD APARTMENTS) REQUIRED FOR
CENTER CONNECT ROW IMPROVEMENT PROJECT
Copies of the Resolution and Ordinances are available for review at Town Hall
during regular business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed
Resolution and/or Ordinances should be present. Written comments will also be
accepted.
Shari Michael
Administrative Specialist, Sr.|
