Corporate offices take step to move to Collierville

Mueller Industries is moving forward with plans to relocate from Memphis to Collierville in the next two years.

The town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a 10-year PILOT (Payment In Lieu Of Taxes) for the corporate headquarters Monday night during their regularly scheduled meeting.

This will allow for a 75-percent abatement of property taxes for the $14.7 million, 55,000-square-foot development just west of YMCA at Schilling Farms on Schilling Blvd.

Director of Economic Development John Duncan said the new location will bring 120 transferred jobs with a median yearly wage of $61,000 and an average wage of $88,809.



Mueller Industries is slated to move to Collierville in 2019, with the potential for 10 additional jobs by 2023.

Created in 1917, Mueller is an “industry leader in the manufacturing and distribution of plumbing, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial flow products and components.”

The Fortune 1000 company has manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, England, Mexico, South Korea and China and employs more than 4,000 people worldwide.

Currently located in the Highwoods Southwind office park just west of TPC Southwind, Mueller will move to Collierville’s Boyle Schilling Farms mixed use development.

Collierville began negotiations in 2015 and beat out Memphis, Germantown, Olive Branch and Fayette County for the corporate headquarters.