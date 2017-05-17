TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on May 17, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PLANNING COMMISSION
June 1, 2017 at 6 p.m.
Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on Thursday,
June 01, 2017, for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time, consideration
will be given to the following:
The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1 Call to order
2 Pledge of Allegiance
3 Roll Call
4 Approval of Minutes – May 4, 2017
5 Approval of Agenda Additions/deletions
6 Approval of Consent Agenda
7 Formal Agenda
8 Other Business
9 Adjournment
PC 17-20 – The Stables Subdivision Phases 3, Request approval of
the Final Plat for 30 residential lots on 15.584 acres located at the NE
corner of Bray Station Road and Shelton Road.
Property Owner/Applicant: McGuire Engineering (Mark McGuire)
Project Planner: Sean Isham, AICP
PC17-33 – Resolution 2017-34 – Request approval of an amendment
to Area 5 of the Ironwood Planned Development Outline Plan to
allow a funeral home as a permitted use, with limitations.
Applicant: SCI First Funeral Services, LLC (Michael L. Decell)
Applicant’s Representative: Fisher Arnold (Michael Rodgers)
Property Owner: South Oak Joint Venture
Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP
PC16-32 – Resolution 2016-32 – The Arches of Collierville Planned
Development – Request approval of a Planned Development to allow
up to 65 single family dwellings on 29.145 acres located on the northwest
and northeast corners of East Shelby Drive and Fleming Road.
Property Owner: Aspen LLC (Husni Dweik)
Applicant: The Bray Firm (David Bray)
Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson
PC17-25 – Update to the Town’s Major Road Plan related to Shelton
Road between Peterson Lake Road and Collierville-Arlington Road,
a segment of Collierville Road between Byhalia Road and Houston
Levee Road, and Civic Center Drive between Market Boulevard and
Poplar View Parkway.
Applicant (Shelton Road): Township Development Services (Kevin
Vaughan)
Applicant (all other changes): Town of Collierville
Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP
Overview of active development applications (as of the end of May
2017 using the interactive Development Activity map in the Town’s
Map Gallery. The more detailed report (spreadsheet) of active development
applications is available online.
Shari Michael
Administrative Specialist, Sr.
_______________________________________________________________________
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN that the Parks Advisory Board will have a special meeting on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Community Center Conference Room at 440 W. Powell Road.
Margaret Wilson
Administrative Specialist
_______________________________________________________________________
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION
May 25, 2017 at 5 p.m.
Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on
Thursday, May 25, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that
time, consideration will be given to the following:
The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1 Call to order
2 Roll Call
3 Approval of Minutes
3.a May 4, 2017 Minutes
4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)
5 Approval of Consent Agenda
5.a HDC17-12 – 287 College Street – Request for a Certificate of
Appropriateness for an addition to an existing residence
Applicant/Property Owner: Dee & Scott Vande Linde
Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright
6 Formal Agenda
6.a HDC17-10 – Homewood Place Subdivision Lot 11 – Request
for a Certificate of Appropriateness for new construction (accessory
structure)
Applicant: McCarty Granberry Engineering (John McCarty)
Property Owner: Homewood Place Partners (Frank Fitzgerald
& Bruce Yancy)
Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright
6.b HDC 17-13 – 184 Mills Street – Request for a Certificate of
Appropriateness for demolition of the principal structure and
two accessory structures on the property
Applicant: Mark Moody
Property Owner: Estate of Frances Williams
Design Professional: McCarty Granberry Engineering (John
McCarty)
Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson
7 Other Business
8 Adjournment
