Town to lower property tax rate

The town’s tax rate could be chopped by 18 cents for the 2018 fiscal year.

The town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Monday night to “roll back” the property tax rate to $1.65 per $100 of assessed value.

Reappraisal numbers released this year indicate a 15-percent jump in property values last year in the town.

Tennessee municipalities are prohibited from collecting bonuses on reappraisal years. The town must legally lower the tax rate to $1.65.

“The roll back is determined by using a state established formula which considers prior years’ appraisal appeals results and new property growth since the prior tax year,” said Budget Officer Valesa Wells, who noted that the adjusted amount is “adequate to support the budget being prepared” by the town.

In related news:

• Board members unanimously approved a series of revisions to the town’s alcoholic beverages ordinance on third and final reading.

Restaurants that allow customers to “brown bag” alcoholic beverages will now have to abide by the same set of rules as businesses that are permitted to sell beer.

The town’s alcohol ordinance did not previously regulate the process of bringing an alcoholic beverage into a restaurant that does not have a permit to sell.

Servers working at restaurants that only serve beer will also no longer have to get permits.

• The Town of Collierville Spray Parks are set to open May 22. Before visitors head to the W.C. Johnson Spray Park, 419 Johnson Park Drive, they will need a 2017 Spray Park Pass upon entry.

Spray Park Passes can be obtained at the Collierville Parks Administration Office, 440 West Powell Road, during normal business hours.

For Collierville residents, a season pass is free by showing proof of residency like a current utility bill or a driver’s license.

For non-Collierville residents, a fee of $10 per person must be paid at the Administration Office. Fees are not accepted at the spray park entrance. The $10 fee includes one visit to the spray park. However, multiple days may be purchased at one time. A stamped receipt will be required to show the attendant at the spray park entrance.

W.C. Johnson Spray Park users must remember to pick up a pass before visiting the spray park. Passes for residents and non-residents can’t be obtained over the weekend, and past years’ passes will not be accepted.

Suggs Spray Park, 163 East South Street, is also opening May 22, 2017. Visitors to the Suggs Spray Park do not need passes for entry.

Collierville Spray Park hours are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. For more information visit colliervilleparks.org or call Parks Administration at 901.457.2770.