TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed bids on the

following items:

BID # TC2016-56 “FIRE DEPARTMENT UNIFORMS”

Complete bid packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar

View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5

p.m. Interested parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFP webpage

at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps for

further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution

form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution

form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by

email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville,

Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a

Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor

will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response

Form.

* The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration

site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.

If you are a registered vendor of the Town of

Collierville, but have forgotten or misplaced your vendor number, please visit

http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso and click on the “Registered Vendor

Search” link. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please

call the Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2253.

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar

View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Tuesday, May 23, 2017 2:00:00 p.m.

(local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly opened and read

aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville,

Tennessee.

Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque

Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2016-56 – “FIRE

DEPARTMENT UNIFORMS”

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids

in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or

bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the

employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY

official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and

issued by the Purchasing Division. No other means of communication,

whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services

_______________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and

Aldermen for the Town of Collierville, Tennessee will meet on Monday, May

22, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View

Parkway.

Among items to be considered will be a PUBLIC HEARING on the following

ordinance:

ORDINANCE 2017-13

AN ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH THE MUNICIPAL TAX RATE FOR

THE TAX YEAR 2017 AT $1.65 FOR THE TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.

A copy of the full ordinance is available for review at Town Hall during regular

business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed ordinance

should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

Lynn Carmack

Town Clerk

_______________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville

(“TOWN”) at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500

Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time,

on June 6, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for the

construction of:

Project

The Project is briefly described as follows: TC2016-40,

Waterline Relocation – Fire Station No. 1

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and

Specifications may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):

Town of Collierville – Owner

Director of General Services

500 Poplar View Parkway

Collierville, Tennessee 38017

Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange

642 S. Cooper Street

Memphis, Tennessee 38104

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET

DOCUMENTS provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly

executed on the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a

National or Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the

amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.

For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration

date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain

information regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope

containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.

For additional details on this requirement, see the attached document headed

“INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful BIDDER

shall be prohibited from discriminating against any individual due to the individual’s

race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion, or any

other protected class under applicable law.

Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Purchasing

Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through

Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at

tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included

in the request for a copy of any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name,

Company Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and

Bid Due Date.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual,

company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference

when requesting a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference

its Vendor Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM.

* The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor

registration site and registering as a TOWN vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.

If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number,

please call the TOWN Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2253.

Upon execution of a CONTRACT, the CONTRACTOR will be required to

have executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE

BONDS in the amount of 100% of the CONTRACT price.

The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor

irregularities. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final

authority and shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.

Director of General Services

Town of Collierville, Tennessee

_______________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN that the Parks Advisory Board will

meet on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Center

Conference Room at 440 W. Powell Road.

Margaret Wilson

Administrative Specialist