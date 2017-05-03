TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville

(“TOWN”) at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500

Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time,

on May 24, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for the

construction of:

Project

The Project is briefly described as follows:

TC2017-11, Shelby Drive Water Main Extension

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and

Specifications may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):

Town of Collierville – Owner

Director of General Services

500 Poplar View Parkway

Collierville, Tennessee 38017

Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange

642 S. Cooper Street

Memphis, Tennessee 38104

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET

DOCUMENTS provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly

executed on the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a

National or Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the

amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.

For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration

date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain

information regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope

containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.

For additional details on this requirement, see the attached document

headed “INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful

BIDDER shall be prohibited from discriminating against any individual due to

the individual’s race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion,

or any other protected class under applicable law.

Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Purchasing

Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through

Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed bids on

the following items:

BID # TC2016-38 “FIRE LADDER TESTING SERVICES”

Complete bid packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500

Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.

to 5 p.m. Interested parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFP

webpage at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps

for further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP

distribution form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed

distribution form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or

by email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville,

Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a

Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor

will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response

Form.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor

registration site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at

http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you are a registered vendor of the

Town of Collierville, but have forgotten or misplaced your vendor number,

please visit http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso and click on the

“Registered Vendor Search” link. If you have any questions regarding the

Vendor Number, please call the Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2253.

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar

View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Wednesday, May 17, 2017 2:00:00

p.m. (local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly opened and

read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway,

Collierville, Tennessee.

Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided

opaque Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2016-38 – “FIRE

LADDER TESTING SERVICES”

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept

bids in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids

or bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact

the employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The

ONLY official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing

and issued by the Purchasing Division. No other means of communication,

whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response

statement.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS

May 18 at 5 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on

Thursday, May 18, 2017 for a called meeting in the Board Chambers at Town

Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway. At that time, consideration will be given to the

following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes

3.a April 20, 2017 minutes

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a BZA 17-05 – 3601 Shea Road – Request approval of a Variance to

allow for an addition to the principle structure to encroach 2 feet into

the 25’ side setback.

Applicant/ Property Owner: Paul & Kelly Neblett

Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson

6.b BZA 17-04– C & C Granite 161 Mt. Pleasant Road – Request

approval of a Variance to allow accessory outdoor display to exceed

40 feet wide by 20 feet deep beyond the front of the building and to

encroach 20 feet into the required rear yard setback on a corner lot

in the GI General Industrial District.

Applicant: James Chumney

Property Owner: Harold Langley

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7 Announcements

8 Adjournment

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of

Mayor and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, May

22, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View

Parkway, to consider the following:

Resolution 2017-15, an Amendment to the Almadale Farms Planned

Development Outline Plan to allow 0.89 acres of Alzheimer’s Care Facility

uses and 3.37 acres of MPO: Medical-Professional-Office uses on a portion of

a 7.41-acre tract currently designated as Common Open Space (COS) 5, and

other associated amendments (see Exhibit 1).

Copies of the Resolution are available for review at Town Hall during regular

business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed

Resolution should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.