TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on May 3, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville
(“TOWN”) at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500
Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time,
on May 24, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for the
construction of:
Project
The Project is briefly described as follows:
TC2017-11, Shelby Drive Water Main Extension
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and
Specifications may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):
Town of Collierville – Owner
Director of General Services
500 Poplar View Parkway
Collierville, Tennessee 38017
Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange
642 S. Cooper Street
Memphis, Tennessee 38104
Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET
DOCUMENTS provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly
executed on the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a
National or Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the
amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.
For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration
date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain
information regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope
containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.
For additional details on this requirement, see the attached document
headed “INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful
BIDDER shall be prohibited from discriminating against any individual due to
the individual’s race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion,
or any other protected class under applicable law.
Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Purchasing
Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through
Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at
__________________________________________________________________________
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS
The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed bids on
the following items:
BID # TC2016-38 “FIRE LADDER TESTING SERVICES”
Complete bid packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500
Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.
to 5 p.m. Interested parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFP
webpage at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps
for further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP
distribution form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed
distribution form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or
by email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.
Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville,
Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a
Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor
will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response
Form.
*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor
registration site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at
http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you are a registered vendor of the
Town of Collierville, but have forgotten or misplaced your vendor number,
please visit http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso and click on the
“Registered Vendor Search” link. If you have any questions regarding the
Vendor Number, please call the Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2253.
Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar
View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Wednesday, May 17, 2017 2:00:00
p.m. (local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly opened and
read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway,
Collierville, Tennessee.
Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided
opaque Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2016-38 – “FIRE
LADDER TESTING SERVICES”
The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept
bids in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids
or bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.
During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact
the employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The
ONLY official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing
and issued by the Purchasing Division. No other means of communication,
whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response
statement.
Respectfully,
Derek Honeycutt
Director of General Services
_________________________________________________________________________
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
May 18 at 5 p.m.
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on
Thursday, May 18, 2017 for a called meeting in the Board Chambers at Town
Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway. At that time, consideration will be given to the
following:
The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1 Call to order
2 Roll Call
3 Approval of Minutes
3.a April 20, 2017 minutes
4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)
5 Approval of Consent Agenda
6 Formal Agenda
6.a BZA 17-05 – 3601 Shea Road – Request approval of a Variance to
allow for an addition to the principle structure to encroach 2 feet into
the 25’ side setback.
Applicant/ Property Owner: Paul & Kelly Neblett
Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson
6.b BZA 17-04– C & C Granite 161 Mt. Pleasant Road – Request
approval of a Variance to allow accessory outdoor display to exceed
40 feet wide by 20 feet deep beyond the front of the building and to
encroach 20 feet into the required rear yard setback on a corner lot
in the GI General Industrial District.
Applicant: James Chumney
Property Owner: Harold Langley
Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP
7 Announcements
8 Adjournment
__________________________________________________________________________
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of
Mayor and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, May
22, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View
Parkway, to consider the following:
Resolution 2017-15, an Amendment to the Almadale Farms Planned
Development Outline Plan to allow 0.89 acres of Alzheimer’s Care Facility
uses and 3.37 acres of MPO: Medical-Professional-Office uses on a portion of
a 7.41-acre tract currently designated as Common Open Space (COS) 5, and
other associated amendments (see Exhibit 1).
Copies of the Resolution are available for review at Town Hall during regular
business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed
Resolution should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.
Shari Michael
Administrative Specialist, Sr.
Leave a Reply