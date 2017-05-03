STEAK MASTER – Collierville man named region’s best steak cook

Collierville resident Carlos Magana was recently named regional champion of LongHorn Steakhouse’s Steak Master Series, a culinary competition where the restaurant’s top-performing grill experts vie for the coveted title of Steak Master.

He is one of just 59 team members from LongHorn Steakhouse to achieve this distinction.

Magana, a culinary team member at the LongHorn at 3581 Houston Levee Road, will advance to the semifinal round, with a chance to compete for the $10,000 grand prize on June 29 in Orlando, Fla.

“This recognition is a well-deserved testament to Carlos’ grilling expertise,” said Paul Livrieri, executive vice president of operations at LongHorn Steakhouse. “All of us at LongHorn share his passion for serving outstanding food and perfectly grilled steaks.”

Magana, who has worked at LongHorn for more than five years, said his favorite part of the job is serving the guests.

The second annual Steak Masters Series, which awards cash prizes totaling $200,000, celebrates LongHorn’s commitment to craftsmanship on the grill and challenges participants to continuously strive for excellence.

This year’s competition began on the restaurant level, with nearly 5,000 members of the culinary team invited to participate in written tests and grill-offs.

All 490 LongHorn locations selected a representative for the regional round. The top seven contestants will compete in the finals at LongHorn’s headquarters in Orlando in June.