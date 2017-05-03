Rose garden symphony set for May 21

The Collierville Arts Council has announced the 9th annual Symphony in the Rose Garden on Sunday, May 21 from 5-6:30 p.m. featuring the Germantown Symphony at the home of Bob and Mary Jean Smith, 156 West Poplar Ave.

Guests will have a chance to tour the gardens filled with hundreds of rose bushes before, during intermission and after the concert. The Plein Air Memphis artists will be painting before, during and after the event and selling their art with part of the proceeds benefiting the Collierville Arts Council.

Tickets are available at The Harrell Theatre and on the historic town square at Silver Caboose, Bazaar, and The Brooks Collection. All proceeds benefit CAC programs.

The Collierville Arts Council was formed as a fundraising organization to finish the Harrell Performing Arts Theatre. When the Community Center/Harrell Theatre complex was built in 1984, the theatre was an empty shell. Within three years, the funds were secured and the theatre opened in 1987.

The focus of the Council was then shifted to underwrite the productions presented at the Harrell Theatre. Our purpose is to develop, promote, assist and coordinate the arts in the Town of Collierville and surrounding areas; to perform other charitable services for the benefit of the Town of Collierville and surrounding areas; and, to do any and all things allowable under the Tennessee Non-Profit Corporation Act.

The Collierville Arts Council is a not-for-profit, tax exempt organization under IRS 501©3; donations are tax deductible.