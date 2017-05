The Collierville Dragons have won two of their last three games heading into the district tournament this Friday.

After falling to ECS 2-0 on April 27, the Dragons stormed back by beating St. George’s and Jackson Christian 4-2 and 14-4, respectively, on Friday and Saturday. The Dragons are 30-7 on the season and sit atop their district.

PICTURED: Collierville Head Coach Jeff Munier gives a congrats to Adam Hall.