TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Historic District Commission – 4:30 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on Thursday, May 04, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes

3.a February 23, 2017

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a HDC17-06 – Homewood Place Subdivision – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for landscaping, lighting, fencing and entry features related to the common open space for a 12-lot single family residential subdivision totaling 5.01 acres to be located on the east side of Mt. Pleasant Road, between Natchez Street and Washington Street

Applicant: McCarty Granberry Engineering (John McCarty)

Property Owner: Homewood Place Partners (Frank Fitzgerald)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

6.b HDC17-08 & HDC17-11 – 221 College Street – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for two accessory structures

Property Owner/Applicant: Brad & Carol Ferkol

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

6.c HDC17-09 – 216 Natchez – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for fencing in the front and side yard

Property Owner/Applicant: Harry Jackson

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

6.d HDC17-07 – 195 E. Poplar Ave – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for fencing in the side and rear yards

Applicant/ Property Owner: Mark T. Haley

Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson

7 Other Business

8 Adjournment

__________________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Design Review Commission – 5:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Design Review Commission will meet on Thursday, May 11, 2017, for a regular scheduled meeting. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to Order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes

3.a April 11, 2017

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

5.a DRC17-05 – 600 Hawks Peak – Request approval of front yard fencing in the secondary front yard of a corner lot.

Property Owner/Applicant: Michael Campbell

Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson

6 Formal Agenda

6.a DRC17-04 – Belfair PD Subdivision – Request approval of landscaping, lighting, fencing and entry features related to the common open space of a 75 lot subdivision on 41.59 acres located north of Shelton Road, south of the Wolf River, and west of Collierville-Arlington Road.

Property Owner/Applicant: John Duke Company LLC (John Duke)

Design Professional: McCarty Granberry Engineering (John McCarty)

6.b DRC17-06 – Shepherds Creek PD, Phase 3 – Request approval of landscaping and amenities related to the common open space of a 35-lot subdivision on 27.59 acres located west of Shea Road at the terminus of Lambs Brook Lane.

Property Owner/Applicant: Crews Development, LLC (David Gribble)

Design Professional: Blair Parker Design (Blair Parker)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7 Other Business

7.a Overview of active development applications (as of the end of April 2017 using the interactive Development Activity map in the Town’s Map Gallery. The more detailed report (spreadsheet) of active development applications is available online.

8 Adjournment

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.