Rotary Honors 40 Collierville Teachers

Posted on April 26, 2017.
Photo by Ruth Goodman
The Collierville Rotary Club recently presented checks to the Teacher of the Month winners from January through April and the 2016-17 Teachers of the Year. Teachers from all eight Collierville schools were represented. PICTURED: From left are Collierville High School winners Megan Jackson, Mary Jane May, Karen Kaplowitz, Tracy Conley and Teacher of the Year Rick Stone. See page six for more winners.
Photo by Ruth Goodman
Schilling Farms teachers regocnized by the Collierville Rotary Club, from left, are Alan Baumer, Shannon O’Bannon, Catelyn Maxwell, Danica Ross and Teacher of the Year Susan Spain.
Photo by Ruth Goodman
Crosswind Elementary teachers recognized by the Rotary Club, from left, are Mary Driver, Susan Hathhorn, Dana Siegel, Beth Beesinger and Teacher of the Year Stephanie Rice.
Photo by Ruth Goodman
Tara Oaks teachers recognized by the Rotary Club, from left, are Dana Lavelle, Mary Funes, Jane Crain, Amy Smith and Teacher of the Year Neal Asbury.
Photo by Ruth Goodman
Bailey Station teachers recognized by the Rotary Club, from left, are Michelle Miller, Crystal Williams, Susan Green, Marci Nobert and Teacher of the Year Beth Warren.
Photo by Ruth Goodman
Collierville Elementary teachers recognized by the Rotary Club, from left, are DewAnn Francis, Jessie Hanks, Richard Muse and Teacher of the Year Katie Cobb. Not pictured is Alison Bobbitt.
Photo by Ruth Goodman
Collierville Middle teachers recognized by the Rotary Club, from left, are Lindsey Talarico, Margaret Davis, Amy Shelton and Teacher of the Year Cathy Davis. Not pictured is Ann Blake.
Photo by Ruth Goodman
Sycamore Elementary teachers recognized by the Rotary Club, from left, are Liga McGahan, Stacey Anthony, Deena Burford, Stephanie Jackson and Teacher of the Year Christina Berry.
Leave a Reply