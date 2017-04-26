Collierville, Houston combined for 21 theater nominations

The Orpheum Theatre has announced its nominations for the annual High School Musical Theatre Awards and Houston High School came out with a record setting 15 nominations for its February presentation of the musical 42nd Street.

Collierville High School was also nominated in six categories for its production of Zombie Prom.

On May 25, students and supporters from 35 participating schools across the Mid-South will gather at the Orpheum Theatre for the eighth annual awards program, which is modeled after the Tony Awards.

Collierville High School has been nominated for Outstanding:

• Artistic Element – Use of 3D glasses

• Small Ensemble

• Dance Execution

• Choreography

• Student Technical Award – Emma McVay

• Student Creative Achievement – Kirsty-Rhe Janse

Houston High School has been nominated for Outstanding:

• Chorus

• Student Orchestra

• Dance Execution

• Choreography

• Hair and Makeup

• Costumes

• Technical Achievement

• Music Direction – Jason Eschhofen

• Feature Dancers – Tim O’Toole and Juli Anna Stanford

• Supporting Actress – Sarah Cate Melton

• Lead Actress – Paige Hollenbeck

• Lead Actor – Bailey Dumlao

• Direction by a Teacher – Kell Christie

• Overall Production – 42nd Street

Germantown High School has been nominated for Outstanding:

• Chorus

• Choreography

• Dance Execution

• Hair and Makeup

• Set

• Technical Achievement

• Student Technical Achievement – Amber Allen, AJ Cocroft, Deborah Noel and Wolfgang Stoltz

• Student Stage Management – Maggie Lathem

• Featured Dancer – Fred Garner

• Featured Actor – Kyle Bowers

• Supporting Actors – Christian Powell

• Lead Actress – Mackenzie Kuykendoll

Other local schools:

St. George’s received four nominations for its production of Big Fish. Briarcrest and ECS both received six nominations for Into the Woods and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, respectively.

The Orpheum’s High School Musical Theatre Awards are May 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on May 5. Tickets will be available at www.orpheum-memphis.com and the Orpheum Box Office 901.525.3000.