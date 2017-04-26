The Houston Middle School Counseling Department is hosting its annual College and Career EXPO on May 12.

For those who enjoy talking about their job and spending time with students, then this event is for you.

It is set up like an expo, with table/booth space indoors and outdoors.

Past years have seen a great range of participants from our local emergency services to International Paper.

Contact Carla Christian at 901.756.2366 ext. 258 or carla.christian@gmsdk12.org for more information.