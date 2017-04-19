TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, May 8, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

Resolution 2017-21 – Request to amend Areas 1, 10, 13, 13A, and 14 of the Villages at Porter Farms Planned Development to add transitional zones between high density areas and more standard size residential areas and to reconfigure and add additional Common Open Space.

Ordinance 2017-08 – Request the rezoning of 4.26 acres, located north of Wolf River Boulevard, west of Houston Levee Road, east of East Laurel Hollow Lane, and south of the Wolf River, from R-1: Low Density Residential to MPO: Medical-Professional-Office.

Ordinance 2017-09 – Second Reading/Public Hearing – Request the rezoning of 2.504 acres, located on the north side of Washington Street, east of Eastley Street, from GI: General Industrial to RI: Restricted Industrial.

Ordinance 2017-10 – An Ordinance To Amend Title XV, Chapter 151, of the Town of Collierville Code of Ordinances by Amending §151.003 Definitions and §151.021 Uses Permitted in Each Zoning District, to Prohibit Short-Term Rentals.

Copies of the Resolution and Ordinances are available for review at Town Hall during regular business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed Resolution and/or Ordinances should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

HISTORIC DISTRICT COMMISSION

5 p.m. on April 27, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on

Thursday, April 27, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that

time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes

3.a February 23, 2017 Minutes

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a HDC17-06 – Homewood Place Subdivision – Request for a Certificate

of Appropriateness for landscaping, lighting, fencing and entry features

related to the common open space for a 12-lot single family residential

subdivision totaling 5.01 acres to be located on the east side of Mt.

Pleasant Road, between Natchez Street and Washington Street

Applicant: McCarty Granberry Engineering (John McCarty)

Property Owner: Homewood Place Partners (Frank Fitzgerald)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

6.bHDC17-08 – 221 College Street – Request for a Certificate of

Appropriateness for two accessory structures

Property Owner/Applicant: Brad & Carol Ferkol

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

6.c HDC17-09 – 216 Natchez – Request for a Certificate of

Appropriateness for fencing in the front and side yard

Property Owner/Applicant: Harry Jackson

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

6.d HDC17-07 – 195 E. Poplar Ave – Request for a Certificate of

Appropriateness for fencing in the side and rear yards

Applicant/ Property Owner: Mark T. Haley

Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson

7 Other Business

8 Adjournment

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Planning Commission – 6:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, May 04, 2017, for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Pledge of Allegiance

3 Roll Call

4 Approval of Minutes: April 6, 2017

5 Approval of Agenda Additions/deletions

6 Approval of Consent Agenda

6.a PC16-59 – Price Farm Planned Development Area 8, Phase 6 – Request approval of a Final Subdivision Plat for 2 non-residential lots on 10.75 acres located on the north side of Collierville Road, east of Houston Levee Road.

Property Owners: Southern Hospitality LLC (Milton Grant)

W.T. Price LP (Les Binkley)

Applicant: Renaissance Group, Inc. (Wesley Wooldridge, P.E.)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7 Formal Agenda

7.a PC16-32 – Resolution 2016-32 – The Arches of Collierville Planned Development – Request approval of a Planned Development to allow up to 65 single family dwellings on 29.145 acres located on the northwest and northeast corners of East Shelby Drive and Fleming Road.

Property Owner: Aspen LLC (Husni Dweik)

Applicant: The Bray Firm (David Bray)

Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson

7.b PC17-18 – Villages of Porter Farms PD – Resolution 2017-21 – Request to amend Areas 1, 10, 13, 13A, and 14 of the Villages at Porter Farms Planned Development to add transitional zones between high density areas and more standard size residential areas and to reconfigure and add additional Common Open Space.

Property Owner: Forrest Hill Development, LLC

Applicant: Kelley Professional Services (Jim Kelley)

Project Planner: Scott Henninger

7.c PC17-10 – Village at Porter Farms PD, Phase 17 –Request approval of a Preliminary Subdivision Plat to allow 16 single family dwellings on 20.90 acres located on the east side of South Shea Road, north of SR385, and south of Winchester Boulevard.

Property Owner: Forrest Hill Development, LLC

Applicant: Kelley Professional Services (Jim Kelley)

Project Planner: Scott Henninger

7.d PC 17-16 – Homewood Place Subdivision – Request approval of a Preliminary Subdivision Plat for a 12 lot residential subdivision on 5.01 acres located on the east side of Mount Pleasant Road between Natchez Street and Washington Street.

Property Owner: Homewood Place Partners (Frank Fitzgerald & Bruce Yancy)

Applicant: McCarty Granberry Engineering (John McCarty, PE, RLS)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7.e PC17-11 – Belfair PD Subdivision, Phases 1-3 – Request approval of a Preliminary Subdivision Plat for a 75 lot residential subdivision on 41.586 acres located north of Shelton Road, south of the Wolf River, and west of Collierville-Arlington Road.

Property Owner: John Duke Company, LLC (John Duke)

Applicant: McCarty Granberry Engineering (John McCarty, PE, RLS)

Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson

Overview of active development applications (as of the end of April 2017 using the interactive Development Activity map in the Town’s Map Gallery. The more detailed report (spreadsheet) of active development applications is available online.

Presentation by Nicole Seymour and Calvin Abram of TDOT of their Office of Community Transportation.

8 Other Business

9 Adjournment

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed bids on the

following items:

BID # TC2017-10, PARKING LOT ASPHALT CRACK REPAIR”

Complete bid packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar

View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5

p.m. Interested parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFP webpage

at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps for

further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution

form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution

form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by

email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville,

Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a

Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor

will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response

Form.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration

site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.

If you are a registered vendor of the Town of

Collierville, but have forgotten or misplaced your vendor number, please visit

http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso and click on the “Registered Vendor

Search” link. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please

call the Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2261.

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar

View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is THURSDAY, MAY 4, 2017 at

2:00:00 p.m. (local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly

opened and read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View

Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee.

Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque

Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2017-10 “PARKING LOT

ASPHALT CRACK REPAIR”

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids

in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or

bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the

employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY

official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and

issued by the Purchasing Division. No other means of communication,

whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services