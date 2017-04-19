Miss Tennessee visits Bailey Station

For the past six years, Grace Burgess, the reigning Miss Tennesse, has promoted and raised funds for childhood literacy.

She developed some of her own fundraisers, enabling her to purchase, collect and donate over 5,000 new and used books to children in Tennessee.

Because she is a strong advocate for literacy, it was no surprise when Miss Tennessee visited Bailey Station Elementary, and read I Can Read With My Eyes Shut by Dr. Seuss. Kindergarten teachers and students were delighted when she took time to visit their classrooms.

In addition to reading, Miss Tennessee answered questions and then encouraged students to work hard in school and follow their dreams.

Students presented Miss Tennessee with a bouquet of flowers and hand written Thank You cards to show their appreciation.

PICTURED: Students in Kimberly Tunnell’s kindergarten class snap a quick picture with Miss Tennessee.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

