CrossFit Collierville looks to move to Main Street

A physical fitness facility near Collierville’s Historic Town Square could move a few blocks into a warehouse just south of the railroad tracks.

The town’s Planning Commission recently approved a “conditional use permit” for a CrossFit at 192 S. Main Street.

The training facility will be located within the industrial complex on Main, across the street from bare property and The Quonset.

The warehouse is located in the same vicinity as SEGA Gymnastics and Batter’s Box, which are two businesses that have similarly been granted conditional use permits in the past.

CrossFit Collierville is currently located at 190 Washington Street.

Justin LaMance of CrossFit Collierville said he hopes to move the existing business to Main Street.

“We have no intentions of expanding our operations at this location in the future,” he assured commissioners.

Peak hours of operation for the business are 5:45 a.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The business will use 20 on-site parking spaces and has access to 50 overflow spaces.

The town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen is scheduled to vote on the permit during their regularly scheduled meeting next Monday night.