TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICE

Posted on April 13, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and
Aldermen for the Town of Collierville, Tennessee will meet on Monday, April
24, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View
Parkway.
Among items to be considered will be a PUBLIC HEARING on the following
ordinances:
ORDINANCE 2017-07
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND TITLE V, CHAPTER 53, PUBLIC AND
PRIVATE SEWERS, OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, CONCERNING
THE SEWER USE ORDINANCE.
A copy of the full ordinance is available for review at Town Hall during regular
business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed ordinance
should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.
Lynn Carmack
Town Clerk
