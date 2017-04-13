TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and

Aldermen for the Town of Collierville, Tennessee will meet on Monday, April

24, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View

Parkway.

Among items to be considered will be a PUBLIC HEARING on the following

ordinances:

ORDINANCE 2017-07

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND TITLE V, CHAPTER 53, PUBLIC AND

PRIVATE SEWERS, OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES, CONCERNING

THE SEWER USE ORDINANCE.

A copy of the full ordinance is available for review at Town Hall during regular

business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed ordinance

should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

Lynn Carmack

Town Clerk