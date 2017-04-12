Photo by Ruth Goodman

As Collierville Kite Day took off early Saturday morning, the sun was shining and a cool breeze was blowing just fast enough to lift the multitude of colorful kites into the air. Around 200 people came to the annual event in Hinton Park hosted by the Collierville Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department.

Participants were able to register their kite (or flyer) under these categories: Most Unique Kite, Largest Kite, Highest Flying Kite, Youngest Participant, and Oldest Participant; Fogelman Management Group awarded prizes to the winners of each category.

Pictured are the winners: Aileen Santiago – Youngest Kite Flyer; Philip Lies – Most Colorful Kite; and Jeff Abeln – Largest Kite; Sofia Stires – Most Unique Kite; Evan Brazile – Highest Flying Kite.