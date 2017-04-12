Iconic locomotive will be renovated

One of the town’s more iconic items is slated for some TLC this spring.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen has approved a contract to have lead paint removed from and primer added to the Town Square Locomotive and Tender Car.

Board members voted unanimously Monday night to award a contract for $17,788 to General Construction Services to get rid of the lead-based paint on the 105-year-old train and add a rust preventative primer.

Currently displayed on town square, the locomotive was built in 1912 for the St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad.

In 1943, it was renovated to offer more horsepower and was used to haul freight during World War II.

The locomotive was donated to Memphis in 1952, where it was on display at the Fairgrounds until 1983, when it was moved to the Memphis Defense Depot.

In 1992, the locomotive and tender car were moved to their current location in Collierville and ownership was officially transferred to the town last summer on the condition that they would be preserved.

Adam Hamric, assistant to the town administrator, said part of the intent of the exterior repairs is to provide a suitable backdrop for photographs taken by the public.

The process of stripping the paint and installing rust preventative primer will take around 15 days.

In related news:

• Board members approved a $30,000 contract with Pyro Shows for the town’s 2017 Independence Day Fireworks Display. The annual event is scheduled for July 3 at HW Cox Park.

• Board members also approved a $51,000 contract with Resource Entertainment Group for production services at the Independence Day Celebration. Components of the production include lighting systems, stage set up, booking and coordinating headline and opening entertainment acts and audio systems.