Six auto burglaries reported Sunday night

The Collierville Police Department has responded to at least six auto burglaries that occurred in the north eastern area of Collierville during Sunday night.

In addition, CPD has a suspect in custody that has been linked to at least two of the auto burglaries so far.

But there are several other items that have not been linked to any case just yet.

Please check your vehicle for any missing items.

If you have anything missing from your vehicle, please call the Collierville Police Criminal Investigations Division at (901) 457-2520.

The suspected vehicle is pictured above.

If you saw this vehicle last night, please call our Criminal Investigations Division as well at (901) 457-2520.