Arrest made in Collierville bank robbery

On March 31, at approximately 11:35am, the Collierville Police Department and the Safe Streets Task Force responded to a bank robbery at First South Financial (369 South Byhalia Road).

On April 3, Brian O. Vaughn, 39, of Memphis was developed as a suspect, and an arrest warrant for robbery was obtained shortly thereafter.

On April 6, members of the Multi-Agency Gang Unit and Project Safe Neighborhoods Task Force apprehended Vaughn in Memphis.

The Collierville Police Department thanked the public for their tips and the neighboring agencies for their assistance in this matter.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

