TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor

and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, April 24,

2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View

Parkway, to consider the following:

Price Farm Planned Development, Phase 2 Carriage Crossing – Request renewal

of a Conditional Use Permit for a re-occurring outdoor event called “Food

Truck Friday”

192 South Main Street (CrossFit Collierville) – Request Approval of a

Conditional Use Permit for a Special Training Facility

Resolution 2017-05 – Request approval of an amendment to the Wolf River

Ranch Planned Development Outline Plan to create Areas C-3 and C-4, to permit

Area C-3 to develop with commercial and office uses as allowed in the SCC

Shopping Center Commercial District, to permit Area C-4 to develop with residential

uses as allowed in the R-3A High Density Residential District, and

other associated amendments.

Copies of the Resolution and CUPs are available for review at Town Hall during

regular business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed

Resolution and/or CUPs should be present. Written comments will also be

accepted.

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr

PUBLIC NOTICE is herewith given that the Beer Board will meet on

Tuesday, April18, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. for a regular called meeting in the Board

Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

1. Class I – On-Premises Permit:

A. RCGM Cantina, Inc. d/b/a Chapultepec Mexican Restaurant located at 942

W. Poplar Ave., Ste. 5-6

All meetings of the Collierville Beer Board are open to the public.

Lynn Carmack

Town Clerk

April 20 at 5 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on

Thursday, April 20, 2017 for a called meeting in the Board Chambers at Town

Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway. At that time, consideration will be given to the

following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes

3.a March 16, 2017 Minutes

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a BZA–17-02 – 154 Elm Creek Cove – Request approval of a variance

to allow a covered porch to encroach into the required rear yard

setback.

Applicants/Property Owners: Gene & Kaye Whitehead

Town Of Collierville Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

6.b BZA–17-03 – 795 W. Poplar – Request Variances to allow encroach

ments into the required side and rear yards, and to exceed the

maximum allowed parking at 795 W. Poplar Avenue

Applicant: Township Development Services (Kevin Vaughan)

Property Owner: X-L Service (Sam Gassaway)

Town of Collierville Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7 Announcements

8 Adjournment

RESOLUTION 2017-24

ARESOLUTION APPROVING EMINENT DOMAIN PROCEEDINGS

AS TO PROPERTY (A PORTION OF TRACT 41 – 107 E. SOUTH

STREET) REQUIRED FOR CENTER CONNECT ROW IMPROVEMENT.

Copies of the Resolution are available for review at Town Hall during regular

business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed Resolution

should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

