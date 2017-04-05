TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on April 5, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor
and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, April 24,
2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View
Parkway, to consider the following:
Price Farm Planned Development, Phase 2 Carriage Crossing – Request renewal
of a Conditional Use Permit for a re-occurring outdoor event called “Food
Truck Friday”
192 South Main Street (CrossFit Collierville) – Request Approval of a
Conditional Use Permit for a Special Training Facility
Resolution 2017-05 – Request approval of an amendment to the Wolf River
Ranch Planned Development Outline Plan to create Areas C-3 and C-4, to permit
Area C-3 to develop with commercial and office uses as allowed in the SCC
Shopping Center Commercial District, to permit Area C-4 to develop with residential
uses as allowed in the R-3A High Density Residential District, and
other associated amendments.
Copies of the Resolution and CUPs are available for review at Town Hall during
regular business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed
Resolution and/or CUPs should be present. Written comments will also be
accepted.
Shari Michael
Administrative Specialist, Sr

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE is herewith given that the Beer Board will meet on
Tuesday, April18, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. for a regular called meeting in the Board
Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:
1. Class I – On-Premises Permit:
A. RCGM Cantina, Inc. d/b/a Chapultepec Mexican Restaurant located at 942
W. Poplar Ave., Ste. 5-6
All meetings of the Collierville Beer Board are open to the public.
Lynn Carmack
Town Clerk

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS
April 20 at 5 p.m.
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on
Thursday, April 20, 2017 for a called meeting in the Board Chambers at Town
Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway. At that time, consideration will be given to the
following:
The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1 Call to order
2 Roll Call
3 Approval of Minutes
3.a March 16, 2017 Minutes
4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)
5 Approval of Consent Agenda
6 Formal Agenda
6.a BZA–17-02 – 154 Elm Creek Cove – Request approval of a variance
to allow a covered porch to encroach into the required rear yard
setback.
Applicants/Property Owners: Gene & Kaye Whitehead
Town Of Collierville Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP
6.b BZA–17-03 – 795 W. Poplar – Request Variances to allow encroach
ments into the required side and rear yards, and to exceed the
maximum allowed parking at 795 W. Poplar Avenue
Applicant: Township Development Services (Kevin Vaughan)
Property Owner: X-L Service (Sam Gassaway)
Town of Collierville Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP
7 Announcements
8 Adjournment

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor
and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, April 24,
2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View
Parkway, to consider the following:
RESOLUTION 2017-24
ARESOLUTION APPROVING EMINENT DOMAIN PROCEEDINGS
AS TO PROPERTY (A PORTION OF TRACT 41 – 107 E. SOUTH
STREET) REQUIRED FOR CENTER CONNECT ROW IMPROVEMENT.
Copies of the Resolution are available for review at Town Hall during regular
business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed Resolution
should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.
Shari Michael
Administrative Specialist, Sr.
