Three arrested in robbery of Collierville Verizon

Over the past two days, the Collierville Police Department, with the assistance of the Multi-Agency Gang Unit, arrested the second and third suspects in the armed robbery of the Verizon store at 3592 S. Houston Levee Road that occurred on Feb. 21. The information on all three suspects, and dates of arrest is below.

• Kenyatta Flowers (18) of Memphis – charged with Aggravated Robbery (arrest date – 2/27/17)

• Trevez Freeman (18) of Memphis – charged with 2 counts Aggravated Robbery, 3 counts Aggravated Assault, and one count possessing/employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony (arrest date – 4/4/17)

• Martevin Simmons (19) – 2 counts of Aggravated Robbery (arrest date – (4/5/17)