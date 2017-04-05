Photos by Ruth Goodman

Schilling Farms Middle School hosted a Teacher Talent Show last Thursday to raise money for Collierville High School Assistant Baseball Coach David Culbertson, who suffered a severe pancreas infection in January while attending a coaching clinic in California.

Those wanting to contribute and help Culbertson, who has been with Collierville Schools for 15 years, can go to www.youcaring.com/davidculbertson-771155 and make a donation.

TOP PICTURE: Lauren Puida, a seventh grade language arts teacher at Schilling Farms, performs Let it Go as Queen Elsa from the movie Frozen.

She won the Talent Show.