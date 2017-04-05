Categorized | News

Teacher Talent Show

Posted on April 5, 2017.

Photos by Ruth Goodman Schilling Farms Middle School hosted a Teacher Talent Show last Thursday to raise money for Collierville High School Assistant Baseball Coach David Culbertson, who suffered a severe pancreas infection in January while attending a coaching clinic in California. Those wanting to contribute and help Culbertson, who has been with Collierville Schools for 15 years, can go to www.youcaring.com/davidculbertson-771155 and make a donation. PICTURED: Lauren Puida, a seventh grade language arts teacher at Schilling Farms, performs Let it Go as Queen Elsa from the movie Frozen. She won the Talent Show.

