Joyner to be given award for public service

Collierville Mayor Stan Joyner will be honored by the Rotary Club of Memphis East as the recipient of the 2017 Dunavant Public Servant Award.

The award, which is named after long time Probate Court Clerk Bobby Joe Dunavant, is presented annually to one non-elected official and one elected official in Memphis and Shelby County for their commitment to public service. Keenon McCloy, Director of the Memphis Public Library and Information Center, has been selected as the non-elected recipient.

Serving his third term as mayor, Joyner was nominated for his commitment to serve the citizens of Collierville based on “the values of honesty, integrity, transparency and accountability.”

“I am proud of Mayor Joyner and very pleased that the Rotary Club of Memphis East recognizes his leadership and service to the community just as we do. Stan Joyner’s character is synonymous with the attributes sought for in the Bobby Dunavant Public Servant Award,” said Vice Mayor Maureen Fraser.

Always an active member of the Collierville community, Joyner has been honored by the Collierville Middle School PTA with the Tennessee Congress of Parents and Teachers Life Achievement Award in recognition of service rendered on behalf of children and youth. In May of 2016, the Crosswind PTA honored Joyner with a National PTA Life Achievement Award which is the highest recognition bestowed by PTA, and it is given only to those who have demonstrated exemplary service in support of children.

Last March, the Collierville Chamber of Commerce named Joyner the “Person of the Year,” citing his leadership in starting the new Collierville school district and working to grow the Collierville economy.

Winners will be honored at a luncheon on April 18 at the Memphis Hilton. Keynote Speaker will be U.S. Sen. Bob Corker.